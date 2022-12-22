BRATTLEBORO — A former assisted living facility will reopen and house traveling health care workers, thanks to a partnership between M&S Development, Garden Path Elder Living and the Brattleboro Retreat.
“Our intention is to support the Retreat as it increases its staffing levels while helping Garden Path rebuild its finances to pre-pandemic levels,” Bob Stevens, president and principal of M&S Development, said in a statement. “Because Holton Home will cater specifically to traveling health care professionals, this will hopefully help the community by freeing up local apartments for long-term rentals.”
On Wednesday, the Development Review Board approved a change of use for the Western Avenue property to specialized residential structure.
At the hearing, Stevens noted Holton Home had been used as congregate senior housing since the 1880s. After Garden Path Elder Living saw a reduction of residents because of COVID-19 and the addition of its Bradley House facility in Brattleboro, he said, a decision was made to close Holton Home.
"We have a number of medical professionals who come here at the moment, a lot of them for three-month stints, who need a place to stay, who then go out into our rental market and often, because they can afford it, are using more permanent housing," he said
He added that the Retreat also has been "trying to build their census back up. Because of COVID, they had some impacts and had just made the decision to ramp up by hiring close to 60 traveling nurses."
Stevens said the building is set up for 35 residential units, some office space, and a common kitchen and dining room. He described plans to update the kitchen and make only minor changes to rooms.
Half of the occupants are anticipated to work day shifts and the other half at night. Stevens expects it will take the winter to fill up all the units, then he might need to come back to the board to discuss adding parking spaces to accommodate the residents.
Residents will be asked to sign a three-month lease. That is a typical assignment length for traveling nurses, Stevens said.
According to the statement, Holton Home will be run under a co-housing model. M&S holds a 10-year lease to retrofit and manage the building, and the Retreat signed a memorandum of understanding to pre-lease all 35 units for traveling nurses and doctors.
Each of the units will have a private bedroom and bathroom. M&S will provide property management and after-hours on-call support, and an outside cleaning services group will clean each unit twice a month.
“This project allows us to get back on track regarding our finances,” stated Garden Path Executive Director Bob Crego, who previously worked for Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. “From my background doing housing development, I know that workforce housing is the hardest segment of the population to address. Putting these units online will be a huge boost to the supply of workforce housing in this community.”
Erik Rosenbauer, vice president of government relations, communications, marketing and emergency services at the Retreat, said his group feels fortunate for the collaboration.
“I see this project as a way for The Retreat to get back to full recovery and to more fully meet the needs of our community and the entire state of Vermont,” Rosenbauer stated. “As the provider of inpatient psychiatric services for children and adolescents, we want to have as much capacity and space available as is needed.”
The statement notes that the Retreat provides inpatient and outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults, but "a lack of clinical staff has inhibited the psychiatric hospital’s ability to return to its pre-pandemic staffing levels, which also limits the number of clients it can serve."
Rosenbuer said hiring additional traveling clinicians is part of the hospital’s effort to reach its pre-pandemic level of 100 inpatient beds by June.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director at the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, said this project will fill a crucial gap. Her group initially explored the idea of turning the units into affordable housing.
“It’s disappointing that the Housing Trust and Garden Path couldn’t come to an agreement on Holton Home," Bridgewater said. "But despite that, this project contributes to the community’s housing, and that is a good outcome."