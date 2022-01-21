BRATTLEBORO — A proposal to build a single family home and rehabilitate the existing farmhouse at Wild Carrot Farm cleared the first phase of local review.
Jesse Kayan said he and his wife Caitlin Burlett have a lifetime lease on 511 Upper Dummerston Road, which they share with other farmers and belongs to Earth Bridge Community Land Trust Inc. On Wednesday, the Brattleboro Development Review Board unanimously approved the couple's preliminary plans to establish a rural enterprise planned unit development and work on the two homes.
The couple lived in an approximately 200-year-old farmhouse on the property until moving to a neighbor's house in July after Burlett became sick from mold in the old building.
"After lots of painful research, we realized we could no longer stay in the house for health reasons," Kayan said. "We have been trying to figure out how to continue to farm this land and keep this farm alive while not being able to live in our house."
Kayan said neighbors, including Fair Wind Farms which shares the property, were consulted about the project.
"We would like to build a house on the farm for ourselves and convert what has been our house into a rental," Kayan said. "There's already a mother-in-law unit sort of attached to the house currently and we would like the main house to be a rental, as well."
Planned unit developments or PUDs are "used where a more complex development is proposed," Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said. "In this case, it's a rural enterprise land development and that's because we recognize that farms have many uses and many structures, and they have their own logic as far as preserving the working lands."
Bannon said the board is essentially being asked to approve a single family home, which is required because only one structure is currently allowed per parcel and a second home would not be permitted under normal procedure.
"Because this is conserved land, they also can't just subdivide a new development parcel," Bannon said. "So it's that type of complex situation that calls for a planned unit development, and that's why they're applying for one."
The couple told the board that mold issues in the farmhouse have begun to be addressed and an environmental consultant is advising on improvements.
"We currently have a remediation company in there for the last couple of weeks and we're going to continue to do work to remediate the house then we'll build back what we need to," Burlett said. "The reason we feel we can't live there anymore is because of my medical issues. It's probably not going to be safe, particularly because it's downwind from our haybarn, which causes its own problems with relation to my health issues."
Kayan said the structure of the farmhouse is in good shape, however weatherization work from the past "didn't work very well and contributed to a lot of water issues and air quality issues."
The couple has a contract with the Vermont Conservation Board on the house, requiring them to rent to tenants making less than 85 percent of area median income. That will continue under the plan for a three-bedroom apartment in the farmhouse qualifying as affordable housing, Kayan said.
"Our farm crew has struggled to find affordable housing in Brattleboro and it's been a real drain on our ability to retain people," Kayan said. "We have a number of long-term employees who really want to stay and live here but are having a hard time."
Burlett said the couple wants to keep their employees around.
"We're excited about that," Kayan said.
When it comes to parking and access for guests, Kayan said the plan calls for maintaining "the status quo at the farm as much as possible." Wild Carrot Farm runs a community supported agriculture veggie program on the property.
Kayan anticipates an engineer will have a site plan drawing ready by the board's next meeting.
"You will be working with Brian to figure out when you're going to be coming back with final plans," Board Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa told the owners.
Final approval will be required before moving forward with the plans.