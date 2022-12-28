BRATTLEBORO — A homeless man who has been living in Brattleboro pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 13 counts associated with various burglaries and thefts over the Christmas weekend, as well as an aggravated assault of a Brattleboro man on Christmas Day, and three earlier drug possession charges.
James R. Owens, 37, was ordered held on $25,000 bail by Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
Hayes agreed with arguments from Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein that Owens had a lot of incentive to flee Vermont rather than stay and face charges.
Owens has no real ties or family to Vermont, Hayes pointed out.
Gartenstein said Owens has a lengthy criminal record outside of Vermont as well, and had fled Pennsylvania at one point to avoid trial.
Owens is charged with breaking into the Stop & Go, the Eagles Club, Best Muffler, Cream of the Crop, Thrifting New England, Lawton Flooring, Vermont Plumbing Supply, Dollar General and Suburban Propane, starting on Dec. 22 and ending on Dec. 26. In those nine break-ins, he only found cash at Dollar General ($250) and Stop & Go ($150). In all but one case he allegedly broke windows or doors, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage. The burglaries took place on Dec. 22, Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.
Court documents stated that Owens also admitted to stealing a Cadillac in Keene, N.H. that he used in several burglaries in Brattleboro and Ludlow, Vt. He also allegedly stole a Tacoma pickup truck from Best Muffler in Brattleboro, which was recovered in Keene. Police found the Cadillac at the Moore Court residence where Owens was arrested.
He also was the driver during an incident earlier this week when a car went over the embankment at the site of the recently demolished McNeill’s Brewery in downtown Brattleboro.
It was after that incident that police located Owens at an apartment at Moore Court on Tuesday afternoon, staying with a friend who told police Owens wasn’t there. Owens started to leave by the back door but stopped when he saw police, and later went out the front door and was arrested.
When Brattleboro police brought Owens in for questioning, he denied having anything to do with the burglaries but then gave self-incriminating statements about the nine burglaries, which included 13 different charges, including petty larceny and grand larceny for the theft of the truck.
The judge hinted that Owens would be back in court soon anyway to face additional charges.
Gartenstein said after the court hearing that the police investigation into other burglaries was continuing.
According to court documents, Owens broke into nine different businesses on Putney Road and Marlboro Road, but aside from doing damage to doors and windows, the break-ins did not net Owens much cash.
Owens appeared in court with his attorney, Joshua Atkisson, and had his head on the table as he was arraigned.
Hayes, the judge, asked Atkisson if his client was okay, and Atkisson said he was “overwhelmed” with the number of criminal charges filed against him.
Hayes said she suspected he was going through withdrawal from drugs, and she said he likely “felt pretty terrible” during his court appearance.
Atkisson argued that Owens was homeless and didn’t have anywhere near $25,000 to make bail, and asked the judge to reduce it to $1,000 or $2,500.
But the judge without hesitation rejected that suggestion, saying Owens now faced 10 felonies at least.
“He’s homeless, as far as we understand,” she said.
Owens also is charged with the aggravated assault of a man on Christmas Day, when he and another man allegedly grabbed the man from his bed and dragged him into the bathroom and repeatedly slammed the door on the man’s hand and wrist.
The victim described the pain as “between nine and 10” on a scale of one to 10. It wasn’t clear from court documents what prompted the attack by Owens and another man on the 30-year-old victim.
Additionally, Owens was arraigned on three drug possession charges stemming from a traffic stop in Brattleboro on Oct. 21. He was charged with felony possession of cannabis, since he had a backpack containing more than eight ounces of cannabis. Police also said he was in possession of cocaine and heroin.