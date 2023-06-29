BRATTLEBORO — A homeless man with a history of mental illness dating back a decade pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he smashed expensive windows in downtown Brattleboro businesses the night before.
Matthew Staley, who has lived in White River Junction and Montpelier in the past, according to other published reports, was arrested by Brattleboro Police Wednesday evening as he was standing on Main Street, in front of Renaissance Fine Jewelry.
A custom bay window at the business, which cost $5,000, was smashed, according to court records.
Joanne Baltz, Staley's court-appointed lawyer, requested an outpatient competency examination for Staley, a request which was approved by Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
Staley was also charged with breaking a window at the building at 47 Flat Street, the Dewitt Block, with cost estimated at $2,000.
He was also charged with pulling a fire alarm because "he needed help" because someone was shooting him with a BB gun, court records stated. Fire department officials found special dye on Staley's hands from the fire alarm box, court records stated.
Police were alerted that there was a fight at the Brattleboro Transportation Center, and a Securitas officer said a man with a large beard, armed with a two-foot-long pipe, was threatening a woman and some men to smash their car. He later threw the pipe into the nearby building.
Staley was released on standard conditions. A request from Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steve Brown that Staley go to the Brattleboro Police Department to be fingerprinted and photographed was approved by Hayes, over Staley's objections.
Staley was charged with two felony unlawful mischief counts, one count of false alarm, and a count of disorderly conduct, two misdemeanors.