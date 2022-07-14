WINCHESTER, N.H. — The grandson of a homicide victim's wife was arrested after being suspected by of shooting the man.
Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Winchester Police Chief Erik Josephson, announced late Wednesday night that the arrest of Keegan Duhaime, 26, of Winchester, was made in connection with the suspicious death investigation in Winchester. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Winchester Police Department responded to 484 Scofield Mountain Road in Winchester for a welfare check. Officers on scene discovered a deceased adult male in the residence who was identified as Timothy Hill, 72.
Officials anticipate an autopsy will be conducted on Hill on Thursday. They said Duhmaine lived with in the home with Hill.
Duhaime is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Keene.
"The charges and allegations against Mr. Duhaime are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," states the news release announcing the arrest.