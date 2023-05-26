WINDHAM COUNTY — Area towns have released service and procession schedules for Memorial Day weekend.
Brattleboro
The Morris Dancers will perform Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. on Elliot Street, between Main Street and the entrance to the Harmony Parking Lot.
The American Legion will host a parade on Monday, starting at the Kyle Gilbert Memorial Bridge on lower Main Street. Those wanting to participate can meet at the Legion, 32 Linden St., at 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. bus ride to the parade start. From there, the parade will visit Prospect Hill Cemetery, St. Michael’s Cemetery, the Veterans’ Bridge on Putney Road, Locust Ridge Cemetery and the Brattleboro Common for memorial services. A 21-gun salute may be provided as part of the ceremony.
Dummerston
The Evening Star Grange of Dummerston will present its traditional Memorial Day program on Tuesday, May 30, outside on the Common in Dummerston Center. The American Legion Band, Post #5 will play a mini-concert beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
The Legion Color Guard and Boy Scout Troop 405 will present the Colors, and Margaret Evans, a war bride who originally began the program over 25 years ago, will present as the main speaker. Some chairs will be set out, but attendees should feel free to bring their own. Light refreshments will be served in the Grange Hall after the program. In case of rain, the events will be moved inside the Grange.
Vernon
The Vernon Memorial Day Service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at the Vernon War Memorial on Burrows Road across from the Town Office Building. The event is hosted annually by the Vernon Historians to thank and remember family members, friends and neighbors who have served in the armed forces of the United States.
A color guard from American Legion Brattleboro Post #5 will present and retire the colors, play Taps, and provide a gun salute. A roll call for each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces will recognize military veterans in attendance. Lastly, participants will say silently or aloud, the names of those who have served, sacrificed and succumbed.
Friends and neighbors from surrounding communities are welcome to this outdoor program. A comfort station will be provided, and everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Wilmington
Hosted by the American Legion Nelson E. Pickwell Post #15 and The Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley, Wilmington's Memorial Day weekend events will include Memorial Hall Tours, a Rotary barbeque and a showing of renderings for the new Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Monday, the Memorial Day Ceremony will commence at 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall. The ceremony will include presentations from Quilts of Valor, singing from the Twin Valley Middle High School chorus, a flag folding demonstration, and keynote speaker retired First Sergeant Christopher Cunningham. A community parade will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. The Rotary Club, Lions Club, Twin Valley Middle High School band, Boy Scout Troop 461, and fire departments from Dover and Wilmington will all participate in the parade.
Hinsdale, N.H.
Hinsdale will host it's annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery on Depot Street. From there, the parade will continue downtown.
To be involved in the parade, contact the Hinsdale Community Center at 603-336-5726 or email shudon@hinsdalenh.org.