BELLOWS FALLS — First responders and civilians participated in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Greater Rock Fitness on Sunday, in which people were encouraged to walk the 110 flights of stairs to honor the firefighters that died in the 9/11 terror attacks. The challenge continues today and is open to anyone who wants to participate, with either full firefighters gear or without. Go to the Greater Rock Fitness Facebook page for more information. Greater Rock Fitness is at 1 Hospital Court, Bellows Falls.
Bellows Falls Firefighter Robert George walks on a stair climber in full firefighter gear while walking 110 flights of stairs as part of a National 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The climb was to honor the lives of firefighters that died during the 9/11 terror attacks.
Bellows Falls Firefighter Gaetano Putignano walks on a stair climber in full firefighter gear while walking 110 flights of stairs as part of a National 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The climb was to honor the lives of firefighters that died during the 9/11 terror attacks.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
