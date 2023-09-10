Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BELLOWS FALLS — First responders and civilians participated in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Greater Rock Fitness on Sunday, in which people were encouraged to walk the 110 flights of stairs to honor the firefighters that died in the 9/11 terror attacks. The challenge continues today and is open to anyone who wants to participate, with either full firefighters gear or without. Go to the Greater Rock Fitness Facebook page for more information. Greater Rock Fitness is at 1 Hospital Court, Bellows Falls.

