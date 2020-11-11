BRATTLEBORO — A small group of people were allowed to gather to watch the annual Veterans Day Service that was held at the VFW Post 1034 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
featured
Honoring their sacrifice
Trending Now
-
Former Mattress Outlet sold in auction
-
Vermont suspends leisure travel map, requires quarantine
-
Running on inspiration: Whetstone's Hiler eyes another marathon, despite loss of leg
-
National Guard visits Brattleboro
-
Former Brattleboro resident inducted into National Ski Patrol Hall of Fame
-
Rockingham $1.7 million check snafu straightened out
-
Marlboro junior high, three staffers in quarantine following positive COVID test
-
Two-alarm fire on Canal Street
-
Hinsdale to switch to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID
-
Mocha Joe's fires baristas after picketing over pay, PPE demands