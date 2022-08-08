BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice is looking to enlist teams of four people to participate in a unique fundraiser — a scavenger hunt.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., the teams will sally forth from the River Garden Marketplace on the first ever Hospice Amazing Hunt, collecting clues, solving riddles, and having fun.
"Some of the clues are very generic," said BAH board member Amelia Farnum. "Like, find a guy in a Hawaiian shirt or take your picture here."
Farnum worked on the clues with Ellen Smith, development director, after another board member, Pam Crispe, came up with the idea.
"Some of the clues are quite specific," said Farnum, "like find a place with the creaky floor that sells bits and bobs and nuts galore."
A wrap-up celebration will follow with food, a cash bar and the awarding of prizes. Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the most points. The grand prize is a guided tour of the Connecticut River on a pontoon boat.
The fee to participate is $200 per team and funds can be raised through sponsorship from friends and family or a team donation. All proceeds go toward the BAH's mission of providing non-medical help to terminally ill people and their families.
"Brattleboro Area Hospice doesn't charge any fees for any of its services," said Smith. "All the funds raised go to cover the expenses of our staff and training for our volunteers."
BAH receives most of its funds through its thrift store, Experienced Goods, which recently moved to its new location at 80 Flat St.
You can register your scavenger hunt team, make a gift, or raise sponsorship support by visiting brattleborohospice.org/hospice-amazing-hunt.
Sponsors of the scavenger hunt include Brattleboro Subaru, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Chroma Technology, Swiss Precision Tuning, Lawrin & Pam Crispe, 802 Credit Union, The Richards Group, Brattleboro Food Co-op, and Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters.