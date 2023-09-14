BRATTLEBORO — Change is in the air ... not just leaves changing color on Mount Wantastiquet, but also the flowers around the area as Dick DeGray enters his final season caring for Brattleboro's downtown decor.
DeGray plans to hang up his watering hose and put his gardening trowel to rest as he retires from 12 years of taking care of the flowers.
“Some health issues are really playing a big factor," said DeGray, who is getting hip surgery in the near future. “I haven't had any summers off in a long, long time. I'm an avid golfer, and even though I play, I haven't been able to play as much. You're tied down. There's a true commitment here that I don't think people realize, that this is a seven-day-a-week project. And I've loved doing it.”
DeGray has served the town as a select board member and downtown business owner, but he said doing the flowers for the community has been one of the true enjoyments in his lifetime.
“People have expressed that to me, multiple times, people always stopping to talk to me if I'm on the street, tooting their horns when I'm working on the flowers... that gratitude really has emboldened me to continue,” he said. “Once in a while when I go, 'What have I created here?' Knowing that people are truly enamored with the flowers gives me great satisfaction, that I've done something for the community. I'm proud of that. But I did it for the community, not for Dick DeGray.”
What started as something small with 10 pots on Main Street has bloomed into a community-wide beautification project, drawing inspiration from towns like Wilmington.
“Wilmington has been a gold standard,” said DeGray, who wondered why there were no flowers in Brattleboro. “We can do that. It took me a few years to get up to where they are. I've had people tell me that the flowers in Brattleboro are nicer than the ones up in Kennebunkport, [Maine] and nicer than Wilmington. It's not a competition. They certainly inspired me to do what I've been doing.”
Working with his wife, Missy, whom he claims was essential in getting this project off the ground, they found the right flower partner with Ahmed Rashed of Rasheds Garden Center on Route 9 in West Brattleboro.
“He deserves as much credit as I do, because his flowers are spectacular,” added DeGray. “They're beautiful. He entrusts them to me and my goal is not to ruin his creations.”
For DeGray, a typical day during the warmer seasons starts at 3:15 a.m., when most people are asleep, as he drives around the town to water the plants and check on their condition.
“I'll be honest with you, I'm going to miss being on the street at three o'clock in the morning. It’s like it's my town. When I'm on the street on Sunday morning, it's my favorite day of the week to water. There's no traffic, and for some reason there's really never any people on the street. And so it's just like, it's my town,” said DeGray. “I get to ride around and I think about our town, I think about what it can be, I think about what it is, and it saddens me a little bit to see where we are. I know we can get to where we want to get to. It's not going to happen overnight. We're going to need help from other agencies.”
Over the years, he said, he's noticed the increase of people facing homeless and drug addiction. He sees people sleeping in the stairwells, in the parks, or walking around asking for money.
“It's a sad commentary of where we are in Brattleboro and where we are in society,” he said. “It was prevalent before, but I think COVID really brought it to the forefront. We've always had homeless people in town, but not to the extent that we haven't now.”
Over these 12 years of doing the flowers, he’s had both high points and low. One of the lowest was last year when someone tipped over the 10 flower boxes that sit on the Plaza Park wall.
“I literally almost started crying. I sat right on the sidewalk. I just shook my head. I couldn't believe what I saw. I wanted to turn around and go back home and say that's it. I've had vandalism through the years but not to this extent," said DeGray. “I had to continue because it was hot and everything needed to be watered. When I finished watering, I went back and I transported the flowers back to Rashed and we got them back looking like they were okay."
One of many high notes he remembers is from when he was working at Pliny Park a couple of years ago, pruning the flowers, and a lady came up to him.
“She said she’d been going through a difficult time in her life. She said when she comes down here, she walks around the flowers. She sits in the park. She said it makes her feel so much better,” DeGray recalled. “I had tears in my eyes. I didn't know what to say. I tapped my heart, and I said, 'I'll say a prayer for you.' She turned around and walked up the hill. Every time I would say, 'Well, what am I doing here?' I go, you know, I think of that lady in those words, and I go, 'how can you quit?'”
DeGray, who volunteers all of his time, now takes care of more than 200 flower pots, and Brattleboro’s downtown business organization supports his work with an annual budget of about $20,000. In 2021, several local businesses and groups donated money for the new watering truck to help take care of the flowers around the town. The bright red truck, carrying around the watering and garden supplies, was named Bloom to help keep the downtown area blooming.
But now, between the weather this year and the pain from his hips, DeGray said the effort is starting to take its toll.
“This has been my worst summer and I wanted it to be my best summer, you know, being my last,” he said.
Though his time of tending the community flowers is ending on Oct. 22, he said feels confident the effort will carry on. Pointing to all the support he's received over the last 12 years, DeGray said the Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works, Police Department, Fire Department and the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance all deserve credit for making this program what it is.
As for DeGray, he will finish up on his favorite day of the week, a Sunday, when he turns in his keys to the DBA on Oct. 22. If you get up early that morning, around 3 a.m., look for the red watering truck named Bloom and you will see DeGray, in all his joy, taking care for the small things that make a big difference in the community.