WESTMINSTER — The signs on the doors entering the Bellows Falls Union High School auditorium said it all: "THIS SPACE IS CLOSED. NO ACCESS"
Another sign, just like it, was on the door to the gymnasium.
Environmental testing at Bellows Falls Union High School has revealed immediate action levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the school's gymnasium, auditorium, stage, coaches' rooms and some classrooms. Other areas in the school had elevated levels requiring some kind of remedial action.
What to do about it occupied the BFUHS board and administration for more than three hours at midday Monday. They consulted with experts from three different state agencies about what their next step should be in a race to address health and safety concerns before the beginning of school in two weeks.
BFUHS administration learned Thursday night that the tests at the school put them in an immediate action zone, that the board needed to take action, as some places in the 52-year-old school exceeded the state's action level by close to three times the limit.
But none of the Bellows Falls areas came close to the Burlington High School test results, which resulted in the immediate shut down of the school about three years ago, and moving the student body to a temporary school as a new one is being built.
For comparison's sake, Burlington had levels of 6,300 nanograms per cubic meter of air, while the highest reading at BFUHS was 850 nanograms per cubic meter. State law calls for immediate action at 300 nanograms per cubic meter. The auditorium, which is located next to the gym, had lower level at 380 nanograms, and the stage at 470 nanograms. The school's weight room, for instance, had 370 nanograms per cubic meter, said Superintendent Andrew Haas.
The BFUHS buildings and grounds committee met at midday Monday to go over upcoming capital improvement projects, but the recent news about the PCBs trumped all of that.
The board was slated to meet again later Monday during one of its regular meetings.
Most of the board showed up for the noontime meeting anyway, and they debated what should be their first step.
The general consensus was that the school would wait to hear from the community on Thursday evening, as well as the school staff, before choosing one of three options outlined by state regulators, who joined them virtually at noontime.
The options ranged from to limiting exposure by staff and students to 26 hours a week, to not doing anything for a year as plans are formulated, to making remedial plans within six weeks.
The board is under a 10-day deadline to decide which route it will take, although School Director Mike Stack of Rockingham urged the board to ask the state for an extension as the board and the community come to grips with the complexity of the problem.
Haas said he was concerned that waiting on choosing a path would delay the start of school, which is currently slated to begin Aug. 30.
BFUHS Principal Kelly O'Ryan, who is in only her second month of leading the school, and her staff are already working on contingency plans -- like where to house the school's athletic coaches and where to set up temporary locker rooms for the student-athletes.
Haas said the first thing he did Monday morning was to start making calls about temporary modular classrooms.
The PCB problem is complicated because the high school is an open concept building, with most of the academic areas lacking traditional walls. Directors said they didn't know what the reaction would be from staff, parents, and alumni of the school.
Eben Pendleton, who is the BFUHS project manager assigned by the Agency of Natural Resources, and others on the conference call said that the large spaces, such as the gymnasium and the auditorium, were hard to remediate in the short term.
The real challenge is to find what is emitting the PCBs, and either remediate or remove them. Building materials such as caulking, glue, mastic, paint, electrical wiring and light ballasts could be the source of the PCBs, according to state information.
Different members of the board had varying reaction to the PCB news, with Chairman Jason Terry quizzing the state officials on the accuracy of the testing and whether they would be willing to redo the tests, and whether such small amounts of chemicals were really cause for so much concern.
Patricia Coppolino, also from the Agency of Natural Resources, said the state was satisfied with the accuracy of the test results. She said that if the high school board wanted to do additional testing, they had that option, but the board would have to pay for it.
School Director Priscilla Lambert from Rockingham noted she had taught at BFUHS for 25 years, often up to 12 hours a day, with no obvious ill effects.
But others, such as Stack, noted the conundrum the board now faces in explaining its stance to the community. Haas recently committed the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union to a lawsuit -- along with about 90 other school districts -- against Monsanto, seeking costs to pay for any cleanup necessary.
Stack questioned how the school board can say it is suing Monsanto over toxic pollution, get the bad PCB news, and then allow students to remain in the school.
O'Ryan said she had already moved her orientation for new staff out of the BFUHS building to the Bellows Falls Middle School, and Haas has also moved the community forum slated for Thursday to the Bellows Falls Middle School auditorium, rather than the high school. O'Ryan said that she and Jeff Potter, the school's new head of maintenance, were already working to solve immediate problems.
Haas was slated to interview an environmental consultant recommended by the state later Monday afternoon. That consultant would further study the school to try and locate the source of the PCBs in the air, and then come up with an action plan.
Haas said that other Vermont schools in the area are facing similar PCB problems. The Cavendish Elementary School hasn't been able to use its gymnasium for the year, the PCBs are in the ceiling paint, he said.
At Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, the second floor of the high school has been sealed off, he said.
Haas said that Bellows Falls Middle School, Central Elementary and Saxtons River Elementary have not yet been tested. The Westminster Center School has been tested, according to Westminster School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles, and has been found to be free of PCBs.
For additional information:
https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/contaminated-sites/pcbsinschools/pcbs-frequently-asked-questions