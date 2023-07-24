WILMINGTON — A plan to bring hot tubs and a food stand next to Matterhorn Apothecary received approval from the Development Review Board.
"We're happy to make this nice little corner into a niche lifestyle vibe," Ronnie Horn, business co-owner, said in an interview Sunday. "We'll be a wellness center."
Matterhorn Apothecary, a cannabis store with Cannabidiol (CBD) products, opened in February. Horn anticipates activity to prepare for the new projects to begin next month.
Signed July 10, the board's unanimous decision includes conditions. One says that the hot tubs and a sauna can't have electrical equipment.
"Two spas must have locking covers and remain locked except with an employee present," the decision states, reflecting concerns from board members at the hearing and plans from the owners. "Sauna must also be locked unless an employee is present."
The decision says the upper level along the driveway, where the hot tubs and sauna will be, must have a 42-inch tall fence all along both sides of the building with a locked gate.
The Horn family previously sold hot tubs and saunas in a store next to Valley View Saloon in West Dover. Horn said people kept asking if they would be a dealer again.
On display will be offerings from Bullfrog Spas and information about the products. The family also is partnering with Reed Construction on the spa project.
Horn envisions hot dogs, Bavarian pretzels, waffles and ice snacks being available at the food stand next to the cannabis store.
"We thought the concessions would be a nice addition," she said, noting the presence of chairs on the side of the property. "We're happy that the town feels lively."
Horn said she looks forward to more businesses opening downtown.
At the board meeting last month when the hearing closed, a group of concerned residents called for a chair painted and cut to look like a green leaf to be disallowed at the property. Karen Molina of Wilmington, who spoke for the group, told the board the chair “clearly impacts the youth in our neighborhood in a really negative way.”
The group said the chair shouldn’t be allowed because of its size, distance from a public walkway and lack of compliance with the sign ordinance, believing it doesn’t fit into the character of the existing village. Board Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme said the chair doesn’t have any words displayed so it isn’t considered a sign.
The owners plan to keep the chair. Customers and guests regularly have their photo taken sitting on it.