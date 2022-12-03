BRATTLEBORO — McNeill's Brewery in downtown Brattleboro was torn down Saturday, hours after a fatal fire ripped through the building's second floor. The victim of the fire has yet to be officially identified, but it is presumed to be brewery owner Ray McNeill.
Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard said he made the decision to have the Elliot Street building torn down because it was structurally unsound, even before the fire Friday night that further compromised the second story.
"Back in June, an engineer had advised that the building was unstable and that the public shouldn't be in it anymore and told the owner that he really shouldn't be living in it," Howard said. "But it was his home and he can decide whether he wants to do that or not. At that time, we determined as a pre-plan for us, that if there was a fire in the building we wouldn't enter the building because of the instability of the structure. With the fire compromising it even more, and in talking with an engineer this morning ... his advice was that it needed to come down. So, being the fire chief, that's my decision to make."
The brewery has been closed since March 2020, before the start of the COVID pandemic, but McNeill had intended to reopen next year, if or when the building was ruled structurally sound. The recently reopened Kipling's Restaurant and Pub, right next door, did not sustain damage from the fire, but Howard said that was also a factor in the decision to tear McNeill's down Saturday.
"It's close to Kipling's," Howard said. "We told them that we didn't want them to operate their business until the building was stable and torn down."
Meanwhile, around the corner at the River Garden Marketplace, people gathered for an emotional pub "singalong" Saturday — similar to ones that used to be held monthly at McNeill's — that turned into a tribute of sorts to the brewery and its late owner.
"It was really kind of a clubhouse for Brattleboro for a long time," said Brattleboro resident Dan Lydon, who frequented the brewery since its opening on Elliot Street in 1990. "There was a real crowd of regulars that would hang out there all the time, going back to the early '90s. And Ray really had the vision to provide that for people. Plus he made some damn good beer. He was kind of the spearhead for the microbrew movement in this region."
Cindy Kane-Fitzgerald watched the building being torn down with a heavy heart. She first visited the brewery with her husband and 3-year-old son about 20 years ago. "I made friends with people that day that I'm still friends with," she said. "There are a lot of wonderful memories associated with that building. So many wonderful things happened there. It's going to be a real loss for the community."
