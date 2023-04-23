BRATTLEBORO — A house under construction on Baker Street collapsed Sunday. There were no injuries.
“They had it jacked up because they were going to pour a new foundation under it,” Fire Chief Len Howard said. “Actually, the concrete people were coming tomorrow to put the forms under it.”
Howard said it is believed that the rain over the last 24 hours caused the soil to weaken, allowing the structure to shift and twist. No one was working in the structure when the collapse occurred. The building, a two-family home built in 1935 currently owned by Aero Utility, LTD. of Gary, South Dakota, was being turned into apartments.
The call came in at about 3:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
The first crew on scene reported that a two-and-half-story wood frame structure on the property had slid off from its foundation and was leaning towards Birge Street.
Crews prepared “a collapse zone perimeter” then asked Green Mountain Power and the Department of Public Works to control the power and water service to the building, according to the news release. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources was notified of home heating oil that had spilled from an oil tank in the basement, and booms and pads were distributed to contain the spill.
Town Manager John Potter, Chief Leonard Howard, Assistant Chief Charles Keir, Highway/Utility Superintendent Peter Lynch, Mike Renaud from Renaud Brothers, Bob Stevens from Stevens & Associates, and a building representative discussed next steps. They determined that the safest plan is to take the structure down, according to the news release.
The building is considered stable, and the DPW barricaded off the area around the structure and closed a portion of Birge Street and Baker Street, according to the news release. A building representative and Renaud Brothers have agreed that the building will be torn down Monday.