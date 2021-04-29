MONTPELIER — The House version of a bill establishing a task force to implement new per-pupil weighting factors to be used in the state's public school funding formula passed out of the Education Committee on Thursday morning.
The bill, S. 13, now heads to the Ways & Means Committee for review. It's likely to come to the floor next week, as the legislature is seeking to adjourn by May 22.
A side-by-side comparison produced by legislative counsel for the Education Committee shows how the House proposes to amend the Senate version.
Among the proposed changes is a request that an updated, user-friendly simulator be created to showing how districts' weighting factors and tax rates would change. Currently, that information is available in a spreadsheet, but uses information from 2018, does not account for several Act 46 district mergers, and is not user-friendly.
The state uses weighting factors to account for the costs of educating some children, including those experiencing poverty, in setting per-pupil expenditure targets for school districts. They were established to help address the school funding inequity identified by the Brigham court decision in the 1990s, with the idea that a larger equalized student count would lower education property taxes, allowing districts more capacity to raise funds.
But districts across the state — in rural areas as well as cities with significant immigrant populations and poverty levels — have said for years that the current weighting factors do not reflect their fiscal reality. A 2019 University of Vermont study, chartered by the Legislature, found the weighting factors were not based on empirical evidence, and prescribed new weights.
Douglas Korb, a director of the Marlboro School District and member of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, said the bill is a step forward, but falls short of a promise to fix the weights.
"We will all be following the task force closely and looking at the measures they take to implement the weights as opposed to patching the issue up with categorical aid," Korb said. "That being said, it would have been nice for the legislature to recognize the ongoing disparity as this task force does its work by forgiving the excess spending threshold for underweighted districts like Marlboro and others."
The new weights would lower education property taxes in some communities and raise them in others. That has added another political layer to the debate on the bill.
During a spirited committee discussion Wednesday, Rep. Lawrence Cupoli, R-Rutland 5-2, said he regretted those politics entering the discussion.
"I'm really sad we have to play this political football with a bill like this. And it's such a great report," he said of the UVM study. "I agree with [Rep. Phillip Jay Hooper] ... Tammy Kolbe has done a marvelous job. Really, it's a shame that its come to this ... I've said enough."
S. 13 is one of two bills proposed to implement the new weights. It proposes a six-person task force with the chairs of the House and Senate's Education committees, the chairs of the Senate Finance and House Ways & Means committees, the Secretary of Education and the chair of the state Board of Education.
Where the bill becomes problematic for some House members and a coalition of school districts seeking reform is in its charge to the task force. The bill as proposed by the Senate, and as approved by the education committee, remains open to changing the weights, or replacing them with conditional aid.
A bill with a more direct approach, H.54, supported by lawmakers including Rep. Taylor Small of Winooski and Rep. Laura Sibilia of Dover, has sat on the Education Committee's back burner since January. It directly cited the weights as prescribed in the report and proposed a phased-in approach for districts facing a tax increase as a result, as well as a temporary halt to the dollar-for-dollar excess spending penalty.
But S. 54's more prescriptive approach was sought by lawmakers in debate on Wednesday, as committee members voiced concerns that the task force's scope of work might invite tampering with the weights.
Rep. Phillip Jay Hooper, D-Orange-Washington-Addison, was among committee members making that point repeatedly, and at one point Wednesday appeared ready to propose an amendment that would add the new weighting factors to the bill.
“The weights Tammy Kolbe presented us … those should be implemented. Does the language in this bill assure that will happen even if there’s long term discussion about changing the funding formula?” Hooper asked.
Rep Kathleen James, D-Bennington 4, also had concerns that widening the scope might lead the task force away from the weights. She advocated for a dual approach, with an implementation plan the task force’s first order of business and additional questions, such as consideration of changing the state funding formula second.
“To me the weights are a pretty clear and distinct component of our education funding machine,” James said.
“I feel exactly the same way Rep. James does,” added Terri Lynn Williams, R-Essex-Caledonia. She said she is troubled by the possibility the legislature might not act on a study and task force for which it paid thousands of dollars.
But ranking member Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Addison 2, pointed out that the bill says the task force "shall recommend to the General Assembly an action plan and proposed legislation to ensure that all public school students have equitable access to educational opportunities." That, he said, is a clear indication of intent.
“Where we're divided here is whether we want to bind this task force to the UVM study, and no questioning it, and no second opinions. I’m frankly not comfortable with that,” Conlon said. “There’s a certain amount of faith you have to have folks will do the right thing.”
“To say you have to accept this whole cloth is going to be politically unpalatable to a lot of people.”