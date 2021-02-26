MONTPELIER — An amendment that would have added criteria for businesses receiving relief funds to show economic loss during the pandemic was voted down by the State House of Representatives on Friday, as the $78.8 million bill passed on third reading and was sent to the state Senate.
The relief bill, in addition to funds for recreation, school air quality and mental health support, includes $10 million for businesses that did not qualify for earlier federal CARES Act relief funds. When the initiative was left out of the Budget Adjustment Act, House leaders pledged they would work quickly to get it through the committee process and out the door.
After the House voted down the amendment by a 116-23 vote, the bill passed unanimously on third and final reading and was sent to the state Senate for consideration.
The amendment, offered by Progressive Caucus leader Rep. Selene Colburn, D/P-Chittenden 6-4, would have required the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development to “develop criteria and a methodology” to the Legislative Joint Fiscal Committee.
The amendment would also allow the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to audit grants and “clawback” grants from ineligible recipients or from those who used the funds for ineligible purposes.
The intent, Colburn said, is “trying to build modest transparency and accountability into the framework” and make sure the funds go to “businesses most impacted and truly in need.”
Colburn and fellow Progressive Rep. Brain Cina, D/P-Chittenden 6-4, also made the case for the additional due diligence assuring fairness and addressing economic inequality. Both pointed out that unemployment recipients are asked to regularly attest to their eligibility for such funds.
“This is not a dismissal of the urgency that businesses need help,” Cina said. “We’re asking for a dew days to a few weeks max to assure more accountability.”
However, the Appropriations and Commerce and Economic Development Committees both returned unfavorable reports on the amendment, on votes of 11-0 in the former and 9-1-1 in the latter. Appropriations Chairperson Rep. Mary Hooper and Commerce and Economic Development Committee Chairperson Rep. Michael Marcotte both said their panels appreciated the intent, but were mindful that time is of the essence.
Other lawmakers echoed that concern.
“I have three businesses in Essex waiting with baited breath because they have received no other funding,” Rep. Marybeth Redmond, D-Chittenden 8-1, said.
The amendment would require ACCD to develop criteria in 10 days, and the Joint Fiscal Committee would have another five days to review the proposed criteria.
“In talking with [ACCD] they need some flexibility to make sure we are helping all businesses that need the help,” said Marcotte. He noted that audit and clawback provisions are already requirements of state grants.
The Legislature is scheduled to remain adjourned for Town Meeting week and return to business on Tuesday, March 9.