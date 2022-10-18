MANCHESTER — With housing still a pressing need throughout the Northshire, Southern Vermont and the state at large, a community forum scheduled for next week will bring together state and local leaders to discuss what’s being done to address the problem — and what steps should come next.
The forum is scheduled for 5 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Manchester’s town offices and is open to the public.
In addition to Manchester Planning Commission Chairman Phil Peterson, town planning and zoning director Janet Hurley, state Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford, and Seth Leonard, the managing director of community development for the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, are expected to speak.
During the two-hour event, officials from state and local government will discuss the statewide housing crisis and work that’s underway to build more housing for low- and moderate-income residents. The program will progress from a statewide view of the problem to local challenges and possible solutions.
Topics will include state laws and local zoning, financial programs for low- and moderate-income Vermonters, Manchester’s housing market and infrastructure, and possible building sites and solutions.
Hanford is expected to address the crisis from a statewide perspective, as well as steps that have been taken to date and the role of local leadership. Leonard will address VHFA’s role in helping to meet workforce housing demand and the Missing Middle Homeownership Development Program.
Hurley will address the local picture, including recent studies, the town’s zoning ordinance and infrastructure, possible housing initiatives on town-owned and private properties, and the role of town government and residents.
Following those presentations, a question and answer session will feature those four speakers, as well as Manchester Select Board member Heidi Chamberlain and Manchester Business Association Executive Director John Burnham.
The forum is being hosted by state Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, and will be taped for telecast on Greater Northshire Access Television.