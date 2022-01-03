BRATTLEBORO — Details about plans to turn part of the Municipal Center into housing units have been slow to emerge but the project has the backing of Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who wants federal funds to go toward the development.
"We're at a bit of a lull right now," said Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. "We're still really excited about the project."
The exploration to convert the two upper floors of the Municipal Center into housing units began in summer 2020 when the Select Board approved spending as much as $50,000 for the project using program income, which is federal money that comes to Brattleboro from the state in the form of Community Development Block Grant funding and is intended for economic development or housing. The housing trust hired Jon Saccoccio of JA Saccoccio Architectural Workshop to develop feasibility drawings and details for renovations for the project.
About $750,000 for the development is included on a list of projects that Leahy intends to contribute money to via congressionally directed funding. The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board would get the funds to help develop 22 new affordable apartments and move town offices to the lower levels, according to a letter from Leahy to other senators.
David Carle, spokesperson for Leahy, said the project came to Leahy's attention through VHCB, which has historically helped communities in submitting housing-related requests to the senator's office.
“Throughout his service to Vermont in the Senate, Sen. Leahy has supported the development of downtown, affordable housing," Carle said. "With federal investment, this project has the potential to increase desperately needed housing supply in downtown Brattleboro, rehabilitate an historic building at the center of the community, and enhance Brattleboro’s municipal offices and community space. Windham & Windsor Housing Trust has a strong track record of building quality, affordable housing for residents and is closely partnered with the town of Brattleboro on this project.”
Bridgewater said it's still too early in the planning stages to say what the total estimated price tag will be for the project.
"What's holding up the process is the federal budget process because the congressionally directed spending is contingent upon a new budget in Washington because it's a forward-looking spending plan," Bridgewater said. "We don't have any update that I know of right now on the status of it because it's kind of caught up in the machinations in Washington."
Federal lawmakers are currently using a "continuing resolution," a temporary measure, to fund the government until February. All new spending would need to be appropriated through a new budgeting process.
Leahy became chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee last January and reinstituted congressionally directed spending, which had earlier been referred to as "earmarks." He instituted a number of reforms for transparency and processes, Carle said.
Appropriations bills from each of the 12 subcommittees have all been introduced but Democrats and Republicans haven't been able to reach an agreement on overall budget levels to proceed, Carle said. Two continuous resolutions extended appropriations levels from the two previous years.
A new session of Congress started Monday and Carle said it's unclear what will happen with the bills. He said the most favorable option would involve approval of an omnibus appropriations bill that would lump all of the bills together.
Bridgewater said she wouldn't say the Brattleboro project is entirely dependent on the federal funding but it does represent "a big chunk" of the cost.
"We are still working with the town to work through the ownership structure," she said. "With Peter [Elwell] leaving and the new town manager coming in, we need to reconvene with the new town manager. We haven't had the chance to do that. We've had some focus on some other projects so we haven't had a chance to do it as well."
Having talked with Leahy's staff, Bridgewater said, "I know the senator is still really excited about it."
Bridgewater plans to meet with new Town Manager Yoshi Manale this month to discuss the project.
"I'll have more to share as we get further in the process," Bridgewater said.
Bridgewater, and Elwell in a previous interview, noted Manale has experience with bringing housing to communities. Manale "may have some ideas," Bridgewater said.
"Development has its own timeline," Bridgewater said. "I'm still feeling very hopeful. It's just moving kind of slow."
In an interview last week about his retirement, Elwell said he wished the project was further along in the process but he’s hopeful it will happen this year.