BELLOW FALLS — Rockingham and Bellows Falls housing is less expensive than housing in other parts of Windham County and the state, but there’s less of it.
And while housing is less expensive, income is lower.
A survey of housing, conducted by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, was recently presented to a meeting of the Rockingham Select Board, Bellows Falls Village Trustees and Saxtons River Village Trustees. It showed that 55 percent of all homes in the town are resident-owed, with 45 percent rental units.
And in 2021, the average cost of a home in Rockingham was $180,000, while the Windham County average was $240,000.
Income also lags behind in Rockingham, with $43,000 the average income, $52,000 in Windham County and $62,000, statewide.
Statistics also showed that Rockingham residents spend a larger portion of their income on housing than other residents of the county, and countywide, 40 percent of Windham County households spend “too much on their housing costs.”
Mia Watson of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency said that on average, only 10 new homes are built each year in Rockingham, while the statewide statistic is 2,000 homes in the entire state.
Housing construction costs went up 30 percent in the last three years, Seth Leonard of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency said, due to material costs and inflation. As a result, the average cost per unit in a multi-family development is now exceeding $400,000, he said.
Of the 2,185 housing units in the town, more than half, 1,288, are in the village of Bellows Falls, with the balance in Saxtons River and rural Rockingham.
The review, which was conducted based on 2020 U.S. Census data and Vermont property transfer tax data, was done in conjunction with a committee offshoot of Take Action Rockingham, the community organizing effort launched by Vermont Council on Rural Development in 2019. The survey was recently presented to the joint municipal boards of Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River.
The Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group is working to understand the housing issues in the town, and come up with some suggestions, said John Dunbar, a member of the Rockingham Planning Commission, as well as the working group, who said that the town wanted to “dig into this data further.”
He said the survey showed the “huge needs” in the Rockingham housing picture. Housing has a “ripple effect” on the town’s overall economic development, such as jobs growth, he said.
The survey showed that a small number — six percent — of the 2,183 residences in the town were second homes, which is much less than Windham County as a whole, Watson said.
Watson made a presentation recently to a joint meeting of the Rockingham Select Board, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees and the Saxtons River Village Trustees.
While the average Rockingham household is 2.16 people, 38 percent of all households are one person, and 17 percent of households are studio or one-bedroom. And 27 percent of all households are headed by someone 65 years or older.
Gary Fox, the Rockingham development director, said the census showed Rockingham had 224 homes that were listed as “other vacant,” which could mean second homes, or buildings that are so dilapidated they are uninhabitable. Fox said the homes were vacant for “unknown reasons.”