BRATTLEBORO — An official statement from the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust about a recent drug bust at one of its apartment buildings says that all landlords in the area are facing the challenges of opioid addiction.
"Traffickers are taking advantage of others’ illness to profit," states the new release, which also says WWHT "could not confirm" if any of the three people arrested Friday were actually tenants.
"This issue is felt and experienced community-wide and needs to be addressed across every facet of the community," says the statement.
All tenants are vetted and if they have a history of drug trafficking, WWHT will not accept them.
"[W]hen it becomes evident that drug trafficking occurs and we have good documentation, we move forward with eviction. This is a long process but it is critical."
The search on Friday resulted in the arrests of William Thompson, 30, of Springfield, Mass.; CT Trouble, 65, of Brattleboro; and Phyllis Parent, 33, of Brattleboro. All three were released on citations to appear at Windham Superior Court at a later date to answer to drug possession charges.
WWHT stated the opioid epidemic won't be solved by evicting people, though, saying there needs to be far more support for recovery resources, for mental health access and affordability, and for support groups.
WWHT also blamed the opioid epidemic on Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family and how their predatory marketing strategies have been "amplified by regional drug traffickers who prey on those struggling with addiction."
"While The Housing Trust is proud of the housing stability we provide and know that this can result in great success, unfortunately this is not always the case. We share the concerns of the community and all those affected by this unfortunate event."
"However, we can say emphatically that drug trafficking is not tolerated in our properties and is grounds for an evidenced-based eviction. This recent arrest provides solid evidence to move forward with steps to protect the surrounding residents."