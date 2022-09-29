BELLOWS FALLS — The on-again, off-again debate over the town of Rockingham's three different fire departments came up Tuesday during a joint meeting of the three government boards serving the town. This time, the focus was on equipment.
Do those three different departments, which serve Bellows Falls, Saxtons River and the rural portion of Rockingham, need a total of six pumper trucks, Bellows Falls Village Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe asked.
"Six pumper trucks, is that the optimal number?" he said, asking whether the town and villages should look at needs on a total-town basis.
"Is there a chance it could be fewer?" he said. Rockingham taxpayers pay for all fire equipment for the three departments, regardless of which department would be first at their home in the event of a fire.
McAuliffe said he wasn't interested in consolidating the three departments, which has been discussed in the past as part of a proposed government consolidation and has been resoundingly rejected in a townwide vote. He said he was worried about "the unintended consequences" of any consolidation of the three different departments, and said he wanted the focus on equipment.
In addition to the six pumpers, he said, there are five other pieces of equipment, and he asked Municipal Manager Scott Pickup whether that was comparable to other towns.
McAuliffe said he felt the fire departments got along and cooperated, "despite a recent incident," a reference to an incident which occurred in late August at the scene of a fatal fire in Rockingham. A Rockingham firefighter allegedly assaulted a Bellows Falls firefighter in a dispute over placement of a Bellows Falls ladder truck at the fire scene. The case is being investigated by the Vermont State Police.
Amy Howlett, chairwoman of the Saxtons River Village Trustees, said it appeared that her village's application for a planning grant to study the firefighting service in the town was not going to be acted on by U.S. Department of Agriculture any time soon.
Saxtons River is considering building a new fire station, but so far has held off on a decision.
To one Rockingham Select Board member, Susan Hammond, who lives far away from the Bellows Falls Fire Station, having pumper trucks in rural sections of the town, such as Rockingham and Saxtons River, which don't have a fire hydrant system, makes perfect sense.
"I'm not a fan of consolidation," said McAuliffe, noting the town and its villages have a good system. Bellows Falls pays its firefighters, who are on call, while Rockingham and Saxtons River are strictly volunteer.
"I think we're very fortunate to have this group of three departments," said McAuliffe. If consolidated, he said, labor costs could "blow this whole thing open."
Pickup had given the three boards an update on the various pieces of firefighting equipment that were scheduled for replacement in the coming years, and the various financial commitments to pay off some borrowing.
Rockingham Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury, whose department is slated to replace a pumper in the next year, said preliminary talks with a vendor placed the cost at $650,000.
The town has applied for $600,000 in grants to buy new firefighting equipment both with USDA and FEMA, Pickup said, but "it doesn't bode well for us."
He said the various pieces of equipment are currently being evaluated as to their long-term condition, and would be discussed first at the town's fire equipment committee, and then back to the boards.
Pickup said analyzing the equipment needs for the town department is complicated, and affected by "historical" decisions allocating equipment.