BRATTLEBORO — For years, Hugh Barber's Harris Hill trophy had the place of honor in his parents' home.
The four-foot-tall silver trophy, with the distinctive wings on the side, now resides in Barber's own Brattleboro home, a reminder of his glory years as a collegiate and local ski jumper.
"It's hard to believe it was 48 years ago," said Barber this week during an interview, leading up to this weekend's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jump. Barber remains the only local man to win the Harris Hill ski jump three times, and thus be able to 'retire' the trophy and take it home.
There have been six jumpers who have won the contest three times, and got to keep their trophy: Torger Tokle, Arthur Tokle, Art Devlin, Barber, Vladimir Glyvka and Blaz Pavlic.
Barber first won the jump when he was a junior at Middlebury College, again when he was a senior, and then when he was a year out of college.
The first two wins, he said, "I just lucked out." The third time, he really prepared, and was determined to win the trophy. He came away with a hill record at the time, the distinctive winged trophy, and a write-up in The New York Times.
He said in 1979, five of the seven top finishers in the jump were from Vermont. "That's how good we were for a program," he said.
In the 2020s, in the Tom Brady era it's called 'pliability,' but in Hugh Barber's time it was being strong and flexible at the same time.
The jumpers certainly didn't wear helmets, and didn't have the sleek suits of the 2020s. Barber wore a ski hat, ski pants and a knit shirt. "We were big strong guys. I was pretty lean," he said. The current crop of jumpers are "thinner and lean" today, he said. Women jumpers, even smaller, "really fly," he said.
Barber said he only had one significant crash, in 1969, when he was jumping at Middlebury but before he was a college student. "I woke up in Porter Hospital," he said.
He worked out the summer of 1973, "playing soccer, doing trampoline work, running with my German shepherd to build up my flexibility."
His goal was never the Winter Olympics, he said, unlike some of his fellow local jumpers, but winning Harris Hill.
Barber said after he won the third time in 1974, his passion for jumping went away, and he only jumped a few times after that, the last time in 1976. "The desire just left me," he said.
His two sons never wanted to jump, he said, although they were expert skiers.
Barber said Brattleboro kids were ski jumping, but also going to nearby ski mountains.
"My father always said I had 'cat's feet,'" and had a great sense of balance. That is what stood him in good stead when he would take off from the jump, going 59 miles an hour, and fly.
"If you stick your hand out of a car wind when you're going 55, that's the aerodynamic sense," he said.
The jumpers back then were taller and bigger than the jumpers flying off the hills now, he said. "They fly further," said Barber.
The name Barber and Harris Hill were closely associated back then. Hugh Barber's uncle, Merrill "Mezzy" Barber, was also a champion, but he only won the Harris Hill trophy twice. Sent by his family to train in Norway with other championship ski jumpers, Mezzy Barber went on to a high-profile career that included time on the U.S. Olympic team, and winning many national competitions. He even went on to be recognized as an honorary citizen of Norway, such was his dedication to the sport.
Hugh Barber said his father Elliott Barber, Mezzy's older brother, was also a ski jumper and competed at Harris Hill in February.
After he won the trophy, Hugh said he had accomplished what he had wanted, and only competed one more time. He hasn't been down the Harris Hill jump since the 1970s.
Barber will be there this weekend, with his family, to see the new generation of skiers and to celebrate the unique and quintessential Brattleboro event.
Barber grew up jumping in Brattleboro, part of the horde of kids who learned how to ski jump at Living Memorial Park. He said back in the late 1950s and 1960s, the local kids would have their ski jumping lessons on Tuesday and Friday nights at the park, going off jumps that were 30, 40 or even 50 feet, compared to the 90-meter hill of today, rebuilt in 2009 to international and Olympic standards.
"We all started when we were seven or eight. We all started at Memorial Park -- hundreds of kids under Alan Sargent," he said.
Those kids who excelled eventually went to ski jump tournaments around New England or Lake Placid on the weekend. Barber was one of those kids.
Dana Zelenakas was also one of those kids. Zelenakas, a member of the 1972 Olympic ski team, was a competitor, tournament director of the ski jump and a volunteer scorer for the competition.
"It's always been a big part of Brattleboro, in the early years it was huge," said Zelenakas. Interest in the jump has really been rekindled, he said, ever since the hill was rebuilt in 2009.
"The organizing committee has done a great job of turning it into a spectacular event, it's a lot more festive now than it was years ago. It used to be just ski jumping, and now there are a lot of vendors, music, it's a great tournament," he said.
"In the early years when I was growing up, there were probably 50-60 kids in Brattleboro alone that jumped. We had another jump just off Exit 1, 30 meter hill, a little bigger than the one at Memorial Park. There was a progression, from the park to that hill to Harris Hill. Back in those days, Harris Hill was open all the time, you could ski it any time you wanted," he said.
"The sport has changed a lot, not only in equipment and the style in which they ski, the way the hills are prepared, it's a completely different sport than when I skied," he said.
"We're working hard to make this (junior) program grow," Zelenakas said. "It would be nice to have an intermediate hill, it would be nice to have all the hills located at Harris Hill."
"It's been in my blood, ever since I made the Olympic team, I wanted to give back, I really wanted the sport to succeed here," he said. "I really love the sport and I wanted to be involved and do whatever I could."
Zelenakas and Barber will be part of a group of former jumpers that will be honored during Sunday's festivities at Harris Hill.
"It was a huge part of my life," Barber said. "It's hard to believe it was 48 years ago."