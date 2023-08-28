GREENFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains last week on an island in the Connecticut River near Greenfield and Montague, according to a statement from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office on Monday.
A group of children from a summer camp made the discovery around midday Aug. 23. An adult chaperone notified police.
Investigators collected what they could that day. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was on the scene the following day to ensure recovery of all remains.
The matter remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department, Montague Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services, the Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
The medical examiner will work to make an identification. No further details are available.