BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society is breaking ground on its new facility by ... breaking ground.
“It’ll be muddy, but we’re starting work on the septic system soon,” said Executive Director Maya Richmond.
The local Humane Society began its renovation fundraising prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now three-quarters of the way to its goal of $2 million.
“We knew that raising the money would require a lot of community support,” said Board President Kelly Carlin. “But we were confident that our donors believed in our mission and the importance of a shelter that would help animals who need food and shelter, freedom from abuse, medical care and a staff that can help them find a forever home.”
The current building will be renovated to include a brighter and quieter kennel for dogs, decreasing stress on the canines already stressed by their transitional care. The cats will get an area to roam about and a three-season sun porch.
And a 2,000-square-foot addition will feature a surgery suite and a treatment room. Overall it will add about 50 percent more space to the facility.
“We’ve done the best we can in a small and deteriorating facility,” said Dr. Sue Kelly, veterinarian and board member. “Having a purpose-built facility for veterinary care and housing that meets current standards will be so great. I’m grateful to live among people who value animal welfare as much as I do.”
Richmond, Carlin and Kelly all said they were grateful for the community they live in and its response to the WCHS need to expand.
“We are so fortunate to live in a compassionate community that believes animals deserve love and respect,” said Carlin.
“We are counting on our community to help us take this campaign to the finish line,” said Kelly.
Carlin noted the current facility is noisy, challenging to keep clean and control odor, and does not allow for the segregation of healthy and sick animals.
The new building will have a state-of-the-art HVAC and air return system and a fresh lobby for humans coming in to seek care for their pets or to add a forever member to their family.
“We have no space for potential adopters to meet with animals,” said Carlin. “The lack of space means the team must alternate days when they provide adoptions and when they are operating the community clinic.”
To reach its final goal, the Windham County Humane Society is continuing its fundraising with a 50/50 “Rescue Raffle.” Ten dollar tickets are still on sale at www.windhamcountyhumane.org/events/raffle and the winner will split $20,000 with the WHCS. The drawing takes place on June 21.
The current building, which cares for more than 2,500 animals a year on Route 30, is 23 years old and was intended mainly for the intake of unwanted and lost animals.
Richmond said needing a new building is both a story of the local Humane Society’s success and of its evolution.
“The Humane Society has been at the forefront of developing programs to increase pet adoptions and lower the abandonment of animals. We are now limited by the lack of a functioning facility and space constraints.”
Last year, said Richmond, the veterinarians performed 1,902 examinations.
“And that’s only two days a week,” she said.
The Humane Society’s efforts include compassionately finding a home for a loved pet that can’t be cared for anymore, all the way to rescuing abused and neglected animals as it did in February 2022, when it took in 21 mistreated dogs.
“All 21 dogs were placed,” said Richmond. “Some dogs needed more medical care to recover, but thankfully, they recovered. The team worked very hard to ensure each dog had the best outcome.”
To learn more about the expansion, visit www.windhamcountyhumane.org/capital-campaign.