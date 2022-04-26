BRATTLEBORO — Since the start of the pandemic the cost to provide care to a litter of kittens has increased by 30 percent.
“A 3-week-old, orphaned kitten needs a bottle, formula, and human help feeding and pooping,” stated Keri Roberts, the Windham County Humane Society’s operation director, whose been helping ill and abandoned kittens for 20 years. “This year I am shocked at the cost of those items. These items are necessary, or the kittens might not make it.”
Because of the increase in costs, the local Humane Society needs to raise $40,000 to cover veterinary care to hundreds of cats and kittens this spring and summer.
Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtor is matching up to $1,500 donated to the WHCS between April 25 and May 2.
Last year, the Humane Society provided care to more than 700 dogs and cats, noted Tami Purcell, president of Berkley & Veller.
“We know how important it is to have pets spayed or neutered and that is why we are challenging our friends, family, and neighbors to donate,” she stated.
This time of the year is a busy one for the Humane Society, stated Maya Richmond, executive director.
“If this spring is anything like previous years, we expect a significant increase in the number of homeless, unwanted, and injured dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens that will rely on us for shelter, food, and medical care.”
Even while the veterinary staff is meeting the increased demand, they continue to provide care day in and day out to the rest of the animals.
“Spaying and neutering are a simple, effective way to keep our local pet population from growing out of control and keeping unwanted animals from ending up at local shelters,” stated Richmond. “Yet it takes funds to provide discounted or free surgery.”
To donate or to become a foster parent to a dog or cat looking for a forever home, visit windhamcountyhumane.org.