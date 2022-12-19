Ed Katuska, the warehouse supervisor at the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro, holds a can that was donated in one of the collection boxes for Project Feed the Thousands which helps the food bank refill its shelves.
Jeremy Clark, a coordinator at the Vermont Food Bank, organizes boxes of food into different categories that came in during Project Feed the Thousands on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The food is organized into categories to make it easier for food panties to order what they need.
Crews organize and get food ready at the Vermont Food Bank on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, to head out to different food pantries.
Ed Katuska, the warehouse supervisor at the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro, stands by a food donation from CNS for Project Feed the Thousands which helps the food bank refill its shelves.
Crews organize and get food ready at the Vermont Food Bank on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, to head out to different food pantries.
Ed Katuska, the warehouse supervisor at the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro, holds a can that was donated in one of the collection boxes for Project Feed the Thousands which helps the food bank refill its shelves.
Ed Katuska, the warehouse supervisor at the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro, looks at some of the food boxes ready to go out to different food pantries.
Food is being loaded onto the back of a truck to be sent to a food pantry in Townshend.
BRATTLEBORO — Three decades ago, two friends came together, saw a need, and thought up a solution.
"I was looking for some sort of initiative to involve the community," said George Haynes, president of Brattleboro Savings and Loan at the time. "And Larry [Smith] said, 'We could do a food drive. There's a need.'"
Twenty-nine years ago they backed up a truck trailer in the parking lot of BS&L and asked people to help fill it with cans of soup, beans, cereal and other non-perishable items.
"We learned a lot that first year," said Haynes, during a visit to the Vermont Foodbank in the BDCC Business Park off of North Putney Road.
One thing they learned, he said, was that though people brought enough food to fill the truck four-fifths full, they could do better by parking the truck at a local grocery store.
In the following years, the trailer was parked at the Hannaford Supermarket on Putney Road.
Haynes and Smith, a former WTSA radio personality and later, spokesman for Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, learned that while non-perishable foodstuffs were in demand, food shelfs around Windham County needed money to buy perishables such as eggs, cheese, produce, and meat, poultry and fish.
So Project Feed the Thousands each year sets a goal of $100,000 in donations, to be completely distributed to nine food shelfs to purchase those sorts of things for food-insecure individuals and families.
"It could be one of the only organizations where 100 percent of every dollar goes for the purpose of buying food," said Haynes.
"I was shocked to learn that not one dime gets used for administrative expenses," said John Sciacca, co-chair of Project Feed with Kelli Corbeil. "It's really fantastic. No money gets expensed to anything, and everything goes into people's bellies."
Project Feed the Thousands has lasted this long because it is truly a community effort, said Haynes.
"It's about neighbor helping neighbor," he said.
But this year, Project Feed is falling a little short — they've raised about half of where they need to be the end of the year.
Haynes said the local food shelfs are seeing an increased need this winter due to inflation.
"People are struggling," said Haynes. "They're living paycheck to paycheck and all of sudden, food costs more, gas costs more. What do you do? You still have to pay the rent. You still have to heat your home. So you go to the food shelf."
"People that, three years ago, were giving money and bringing in food to the food shelf are now the same people who are visiting to get food," said Sciacca, who said because of inflation, the need is greater than it has ever been.
"The need is higher now than during the peak of COVID," said Thayer.
The non-perishable foods that are collected during the food drive are delivered to the Vermont Food Bank, which distributes it to the many places like Foodworks on Canal Street, St. Brigid's Kitchen and Pantry on Walnut Street, Our Place Drop In Center in Bellows Falls, and food shelfs in places like Townshend, Putney, Vernon and Guilford.
Chris Thayer, the local director of the Foodbank, said they need to collect 270,000 pounds of food to supply 300,000 meals, which is another of Project Feed's goals.
"This week alone I picked up 30,000 pounds from C&S [Wholesale Grocers]," said Thayer, "which helped us meet that goal."
But you don't need to have thousands of pounds of food in your garage to contribute.
"That's part of the beauty of Project Feed," said Haynes. "Almost anybody can participate. If you're just going to the grocery store, and you're buying one extra non-perishable food item or if you've got some loose change you can drop in a cash box, it all adds up."
"In the winter, the need is probably the highest," said Sciacca, the general manager at Brattleboro Subaru. "This is the time of the year where people can really make a difference."