BRATTLEBORO and HINSDALE, N.H. — For at least two decades, people crossing the Connecticut River between these two towns have been clamoring for a new bridge to replace the 100-year-old Charles Dana and Anna Hunt Marsh bridges.
Each day though, people up and down the river are reminded a new bridge is on the way when the diesel pile driver thuds into action.
1 of 31
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge. Purchase local photos online.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Timothy Buckley, a carpenter from Brattleboro, puts blankets around the base of the abutment of the new Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro bridge on the Vermont side as they use a special heating unit so they can pour cement.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Timothy Buckley, a carpenter from Brattleboro, puts blankets around the base of the abutment of the new Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro bridge on the Vermont side as they use a special heating unit so they can pour cement.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews move the forms for the bridge pier from one area to the next.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
One of the two bridges that are being replaced with the new Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
One of the two bridges that are being replaced with the new Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mark Moran, the contract administrator for New Hampshire Department of Transportation, talks about how the water gets removed so they can access to the river to construct the pier.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A construction worker prepares some of the materials for the access bridge that will allow the team to build the new Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A construction worker keeps an eye as a motorized hammer hanging by a crane drives a pylon into the Connecticut River bed after over 1000 PSI.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Equipment is hoisted up to work on a cofferdam for one of the new bridge piers.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A construction worker moves a pipe as water is removed from one of the cofferdams for a pier of the new bridge piers.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A construction worker removes some of the forms around one of the completed piers.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Reed and Reed works through the elements to build a new bridge from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro to replace the two aging bridges. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Each time the pile driver drops, a pier pile is closer to the bedrock, about 150 feet beneath the river mud.
Once that's done, said Mark Moran, the resident engineer and contract administrator of the project for New Hampshire, "You have to drive sheets, so you can get your hole dug, you've got to get your foundation in, and then you have to build the pier up out of the foundation."
Moran said he's heard from some people, asking how long they will have to hear the pile driver.
"Quite a bit longer," he said. "Three more piers."
Moran said Reed and Reed, out of Maine, has been working on the project for about 15 months.
"Right now, we are about 17 weeks behind schedule," said Moran, who expressed confidence in finishing the project on time.
"I need to get traffic on this by October 2024," he said.
Moran attributed much of the delay to staffing issues.
"Reed and Reed is suffering like a lot of industry is," he said. "There are a lot more vacancies than there used to be 25 years ago, when we had 100 applicants at the beginning of the season. Now, you're lucky if you have a dozen applications."
But that turns out to be an opportunity for people looking for a change in life or to learn a new trade.
"We have a lot greenhorns, a lot of people who have never done this kind of work," said Moran. "Along with the seasoned people, we had to train a lot of people on the fly on things like how to drive cofferdam sheets, how to excavate and how to drive piles."
About 40 people are working on the project right now, he said, with some traveling from as far away as Texas and the Carolinas for work.
"We're definitely hurting for people," said foreman Thomas Chase, from Wells River, adding if someone is looking for work, come see him on site, and he's willing to train the right person from the ground up.
Danielle Reid, a general laborer who moved to Hinsdale from New Jersey, said she has two years of iron work on her resume.
"I have a little bit of knowledge, but a lot of this stuff is new to me."
She described life in a small town as "a lot different" from where she grew up in the suburbs.
"I'm used to a more urban environment," she said, adding she's not sure she'll stay in Hinsdale when the job is done.
"I just want to see this through to the end," said Reid.
Pete Bourne, of Brattleboro, said it's really neat to work on such a big project in his hometown.
"It's wonderful," he said. "It's a good feeling."
Moran said a project this size requires millions of pounds of rebar and structural steel, and thousands of cubic yards of concrete.
The bridge will carry a conduit for fiber optic cable, but folks on both sides of the river would like to see a pipe connecting Hinsdale with a Brattleboro waste water project.
Eighty percent of the bridge's $61 million cost is coming from the federal government. The rest is split about 85/15 percent between New Hampshire and Vermont, with the Granite State bearing the higher cost because of its "ownership" of the river to the high water mark in Vermont.
The project calls for two abutments on either shore and seven piers to hold up the bridge's superstructure.
To facilitate building the new bridge, Reed and Reed has built a temporary wooden bridge, a trestle, requiring its own friction piles, hefty enough to handle the weight of 100 tons of cranes and other construction equipment.
On the Hinsdale side, the abutment is complete, as is Pier 7 (the count starts from the Vermont side).
Preliminary work on the Vermont side includes the installation of a heating system to ensure the concrete for the abutment cures properly.
Other work still to be done in Vermont includes the removal of horizontal fuel tanks at Barrows and Fisher, a raised intersection connecting the bridge to Route 142, and the deconstruction of a dilapidated house that's ready to tumble down upon itself. In 2023, a section of Route 142 in Vermont will be closed to allow the team to construct the Vermont side of the new bridge.
Once the new bridge is opened to traffic, the old bridges will be available to pedestrians only and the island in between the two towns will be deeded back to Hinsdale.