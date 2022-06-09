BRATTLEBORO — A three-time convicted felon is back in jail after violating the conditions of his release and his wife has been indicted by a grand jury with providing him with three firearms.
According to documents filed in federal court, Sherrie Stratton, 30, of Brattleboro, provided her husband, Joshua Stratton, 36, with "an AR-style" rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a small-game hunting rifle.
The grand jury also indicted Joshua Stratton with possession of the three firearms, as well as a .22 long rifle and assorted ammunition.
According to court documents, Stratton was convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon, a felony, on May 2, 2007. Stratton also has convictions for marijuana possession of two ounces or more, and marijuana cultivation of over 25 plants. He also has numerous misdemeanor DUI convictions, note court documents.
On June 30, 2019, Joshua Stratton was arrested in Putney after troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Kimball Hill Road and Main Street.
When troopers arrived, they found Stratton drinking and in possession of nine firearms — a .44 caliber Ruger revolver, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Ruger .556 caliber AR-style rifle, a Marlin .35 caliber rifle, a Ruger .22 rifle, a Remington 30-06 rifle, a Harrington and Richards 16 gauge shotgun, a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun and a Mavi 20 gauge shotgun.
Also present at the time of his arrest was a 2-year-old child, sitting in a nearby car with no ear protection.
A year after his arrest in Putney, Stratton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served with three years on parole. But last March, he was taken back into custody after admitting he had used heroin and fentanyl, a violation of his parole.
He was also accused of having a number of firearms in his possession, though his attorney argued the guns actually belonged to Sherrie Stratton.
"Normally, Ms. Stratton keeps the firearms at the home of Mr. Stratton’s father," wrote defense attorney Natasha Sen. "The firearms were at her home when [a parole officer] visited Mr. Stratton on March 21, 2022, because Ms. Stratton had been target shooting and one of the guns jammed."
Sen wrote that Sherrie Stratton intended to take the firearm to a gunsmith but hadn't gotten around to it yet, noting the woman kept the firearms in a locked gun safe that Joshua Stratton did not have access to.
"Ms. Stratton had purchased these firearms because she had experienced a break-in at her home, and there is a long history of physical violence with her father, so she feels that she must protect herself and her family," wrote Sen.
Sen is asking the federal court to release Joshua Stratton for drug treatment outside of the Brattleboro area.
"Even though this is further away from his wife and daughter, based on Mr. Stratton’s experience in the community, he understands that he cannot live in Brattleboro and remain in recovery. To stay sober, Mr. Stratton realizes that he must stay outside Brattleboro."
At the time of his arrest in Putney, Stratton told troopers he knew he wasn't allowed to possess firearms, but was teaching his wife how to shoot. Sherrie Stratton told troopers that "shooting is [her husband's] therapy."