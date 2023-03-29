WESTMINSTER — Superintendent Andrew Haas of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union has hired a project manager to shepherd the various construction projects being planned at Bellows Falls Union High School, as costs for one key project have jumped to $4 million.
The proposed new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the high school was described as a “Ferrari” by Haas.
“I used the term ‘Ferrari’ to imply the complexity of the project and design,” he said in a follow-up email.
In an update on the various construction projects being considered for the 52-year-old high school, Haas told members of the BFUHS board that he has hired a construction manager to coordinate the renovations, which include an overhaul of the school’s science labs, a new roof and a new driveway and parking lots. Voters earlier this month approved two separate $2 million bonds for the two latter projects.
Steve Horton, who lives in Walpole, N.H., and has a construction consulting business, was hired as a contracted consultant, taking the complexities and headaches of managing a large construction project off their plate, Haas explained. With cost estimates for the HVAC project alone jumping from $3.3 million last summer to about $4 million today, keeping costs down is also a primary goal.
“We will need to look at all our projects and decide if we need to prioritize projects,” said Haas.
He said the HVAC project has not gone out to bid yet, but would soon, and once he has bids he’ll come back to the school board for final approval.
In a follow-up interview Tuesday, Haas said that a potential major source of funding, Efficiency Vermont, has declined to help fund the HVAC project, although it has agreed to fund a project at the Westminster Center School. He said the high school project has made it to a second round of review.
Haas said the administration plans on using $2 million of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds toward the project, as well as some of the school’s accumulated capital funds.
“We do have over a million in capital reserves that can be bundled with the project so if the project is not completed by 9/2024, we can complete it with local funds,” he wrote.
Concern about the air handling system at the school started before the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and peaked as concerns about air quality and safety issues at the school were revealed in an engineering report.
School officials say the HVAC project would improve air handling systems and would eliminate a key safety concern about the “negative pressure” that exists in the system, which could easily transmit fire through different portions of the school.
The “negative pressure” issue is a major life safety issue, according to School Director David Clark, who has pushed for a review of the HVAC system for a number of years.
The new system also would add air conditioning to much of the school for the first time.
In addition to the HVAC project, the high school board is also considering a major revamping of the science labs at the school, and is also contemplating adding walls to the science area.
BFUHS is unusual in Vermont schools, as many of the school’s classrooms are without interior walls, but have dividers. School Director June Streeter of Westminster said she is in favor of walls in the science area because of safety concerns.