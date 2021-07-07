As towns transition back to live meetings, they’re also trying to hold on to the benefits of those held virtually.
The Brattleboro Select Board returned to in-person meetings Tuesday, having its first “hybrid meeting.” A screen set up next to the board’s table at the Municipal Center allowed participation via Zoom, the teleconferencing software used by the town during the COVID-19 to meet remotely.
Only one person tuning in via Zoom addressed the board — Dan Tyler, assistant director of public works, received approval to purchase two replacement vehicles for the Brattleboro Department of Public Works Utilities Division.
The highest number of Zoom participants Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland counted during the meeting was 11, roughly the same tally for attendees inside in the Municipal Center during the time reserved for public comment. He said about eight of the Zoom participants were staff from either the town or Brattleboro Community Television, which provided support for the hybrid meeting and airs the Select Board meetings live on TV and via Facebook. Its station is headquartered in the Municipal Center.
“Our first hybrid meeting went off without any issues, thanks in large part to the staff at BCTV,” Moreland said.
Brian Bashaw, production manager at BCTV, said the meeting went “rather smoothly all things considered.”
“It was a lot of testing and troubleshooting ahead of time to get every piece of technology working harmoniously but it came together in the end,” he said. “The biggest issue was audio. We needed to make sure the Select Board could hear the Zoom participants and vice versa without there being any feedback or echo.”
Town Manager Peter Elwell told the board that town staff will decide whether a staff member needs to participate in person on a case-by-case basis, largely depending on the complexity of an agenda item. Board member Daniel Quipp said in the past, town staff members could sit for three or four hours at the end of their workday before a topic they came for would be addressed.
“So this is a good way to treat our town staff well,” he said.
The Wilmington Select Board was urged to consider hosting hybrid meetings. Town Manager Scott Tucker said the board expressed interest in further research during its meeting Tuesday.
So far, Tucker and his assistant have looked at options ranging anywhere from $4,500 to $10,000.
“I don’t see anybody with any kind of perfect, cost-effective solution so we’re thinking of an electronic white board,” Tucker said. “I think the rule from the Secretary of State’s Office is that whatever you do, everybody has to be able to hear and be able to participate in the process.”
Tucker called Zoom “convenient.”
“But it was far from perfect when people were challenged by the broadband speeds or the connectivity where they lived,” he said.
On hosting hybrid meetings, Tucker said he’s open to suggestions.
“I’m all ears,” he said.