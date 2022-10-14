A subsidiary of Canadian energy giant Hydro-Quebec is buying the 13 hydro-electric dams along the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts owned by Great River Hydro for $2 billion.
The purchase, which was announced by Hydro-Quebec earlier this week, is pending regulatory approval, including a certificate of public good from the Vermont Public Utilities Commission, according to Great River Hydro LLC spokesman Brandon Kibbe.
The dams last sold in 2017 for $1.07 billion.
Hydro-Quebec and Great River Hydro said that all of the system's 100 employees would remain, and that tax agreements with host communities would be honored.
"Hydro-Quebec is acquiring the largest hydropower fleet in New England, where ambitious decarbonization and electrification objectives have been set and where the amount of electricity generated from variable renewable energy sources are poised to increase sharply," the company said in announcing the sale.
"Hydropower is the only renewable energy capable of balancing the intermittency of the wind and solar resources that are planned for the coming years," it added.
“Hydro-Quebec has a long-term energy partnership with New England, as we have been exporting our hydropower to the region since the 1980s,” commented Sophie Brochu, president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec. “This acquisition represents a unique opportunity to combine our know-how in managing and leveraging hydro facilities with Great River Hydro’s thorough understanding of the New England market. By combining our strengths, we can support the development of new renewable energy projects, in a market where such resources are in high demand.”
Since 2017, Green River Hydro has transformed them into a "stand alone" business. The dams stretch from the Canadian border in New Hampshire's Connecticut Lakes to Southern Vermont and Massachusetts, and include two large reservoirs on the Deerfield River at Somerset and Lake Harriman in Wilmington and Whitingham.
The other dams include peaking-power facilities at Vernon, Bellows Falls and Wilder, which are undergoing relicensing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the 15-Mile Falls hydro complex that includes the Moore, Comerford and McIndoe Falls facilities in the upper Connecticut River Valley.
There is also a series of small hydro facilities along the Deerfield River, starting in Searsburg and then at Whitingham and small Massachusetts communities such as Rowe, Sherman and Monroe.
“We are excited to be joining Hydro-Quebec in the coming months,” said Scott Hall, Great River Hydro’s president and chief executive officer in a statement. “Their deep knowledge of the hydroelectric industry and long history in the New England market gives us tremendous confidence that Great River Hydro is an ideal fit, and we look forward to continuing to provide clean, renewable hydroelectricity to our New England neighbors for years to come.”
The purchase includes 30,000 acres of land, much of it is in conservation. Hydro-Quebec, in its release about its purchase, said the land provided an opportunity for additional power generation.
The dams, which are run as part of a "cascading" system, have a licensed capacity of 589 megawatts of electricity, which the company says is enough to power 213,000 homes. How much it actually generates depends largely on the weather.
Green River Hydro's current corporate parent, hedge fund ArcLight Capital Partners of Boston, purchased it for $1.07 billion from TransCanada, another north-of-the-border energy giant. Before that, the series of hydro dams was owned by US Gen and before that, New England Power Association, which owned and ran them for decades. Vernon was the first hydroelectric facility, built in 1909.
Kibbe said the sale, which he predicted would only take a couple of months to complete, would be "seamless," and would not change any tax agreements local communities have with Great River. The firm's 100 employees will all remain.
"Our emails will even remain the same," he said.
Lynn St. Laurent, a spokeswoman for HydroQuebec said in an email that all of Great River's employees would remain on with the first, and that existing tax agreements would remain in place.
The town of Rockingham, which has been in repeated successful legal fights with the dam owners over the years over its tax assessments, ultimately voted in 2006 against a plan to buy the dam after seven years of study and four townwide votes.
In Rockingham and Bellows Falls, the dam pays a large portion of local budgets: historically close to 50 percent in Bellows Falls and a quarter of all tax revenue in Rockingham.
Rockingham/Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said the purchase price was noteworthy, taxwise.
"(I'm) working with our consultant who assisted on the last tax stabilization agreement," Pickup wrote in an email Friday. "From the purchase price, it would appear that we can add to the valuation, which should help on our [assessment]."
Kathy Urffer, the Vermont-New Hampshire river steward for the Connecticut River Conservancy, said she anticipated that the sale would have little or no effect on the federal relicensing process.
"They almost get flipped like houses," she said.
Back in 2020, Great River Hydro agreed to change the way it operated its dams on the Connecticut River from peaking power to run-of-the-river, which environmental groups believe has much less of an environmental impact.
"We want the best deal for the river and for the communities along the river," Urffer said, ranging from recreational opportunities to protection of wildlife and aquatic and endangered species.
A concern along the Connecticut River in particular is the erosion of streambanks, and the effects on agriculture, she said.
"It will be interesting how it unfolds," she said, noting that Hydro-Quebec comes into the Vermont and New Hampshire markets with an environmental history that is not all positive.
Hydro-Quebec was extremely controversial when it built its massive hydro-electric dams in northern Quebec, displacing Indigenous communities, she noted. It has also run into controversy trying to transport its excess electricity to New England markets, she said.
The state of Vermont, during the Shumlin administration, considered buying the hydro-electric system in 2005, but after analysis, decided it didn't make economic sense, even though the dams would have provided half of Vermont's electricity needs.
Ultimately, the system was sold in 2005 to TransCanada for $505 million, about $100 million more than the state was able to pay.