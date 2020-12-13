PUTNEY -- Both the north and southbound lanes of I-91 in the Putney area are closed at this time due to a head-on motor vehicle crash. Initial reports indicate a driver entered the off ramp going south in the northbound lane on I-91, and was believed to have been traveling more than 85 mph when the vehicle collided with an oncoming car.
Multiple units with fire and rescue responded to the scene, including DART air ambulance. There were reportedly eight individuals involved between both vehicles, with several in serious condition. One was air lifted to the hospital.
The incident is expected to last for several hours. Northbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 3. Southbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 4.