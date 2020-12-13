PUTNEY -- Both the north and southbound lanes of I-91 in the Putney area are closed at this time due to a series of motor vehicle crashes that occured just after 6 p.m. Initial reports indicate a driver entered the off ramp going south in the northbound lane on I-91, and was believed to have been traveling more than 85 mph when the vehicle collided with several oncoming cars.
Multiple fire and rescue units responded to the scene, including DART air ambulance. There were reportedly eight individuals and as many as five vehicles involved, with several people in serious condition. One was air lifted to the hospital.
The incident is expected to last for several hours. Northbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 3. Southbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 4.