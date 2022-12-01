The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced Thursday that the I-91 southbound lane between Exit 6 and Exit 5 in Westminster has returned to its original traffic pattern, using the southbound crossover to the northbound lane around the bridge construction.
The southbound lane was shut down for two days after it was discovered that an expansion joint had failed. Southbound traffic will continue to be diverted onto the northbound lane over the bridge. Northbound traffic is limited to the right-hand lane of travel on I-91 North.
Traffic had been routed through Bellows Falls while crews worked on the section of the bridge that was damaged.