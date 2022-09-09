BRATTLEBORO — For the past 15 years, Dan Yates has been the president and CEO of Brattleboro Savings & Loan.
“I have known this character for the better part of 20 years,” said Christopher D’Elia, the president of the Vermont Bankers Association on Thursday morning. “We’ve worked closely together on behalf of the industry around the state, worked closely together at the association, doing things down in Washington. We’ve traveled together. We’ve broken bread together many times. And it is my pleasure to call you a colleague, but more importantly, a friend.”
D’Elia got out of bed early Thursday to travel down from Stowe to present Yates with the 2022 Outstanding Community Banker of the Year award at Brattleboro Savings & Loan’s office on Main Street.
The award is presented each year at the fall Vermont/New Hampshire Bankers Conference, with this year’s event in New Castle, N.H., from Sept. 12 to 14.
Dan Yates, president and CEO at Brattleboro Savings & Loan, was honored in a room full of people when he received the Outstanding Vermont Banker of the Year award on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Chris D’Elia, the president of the Vermont Bankers Association, presents the Outstanding Vermont Banker of the Year award to Dan Yates, president and CEO at Brattleboro Savings & Loan, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Carmen Derby, chairperson of the board for Brattleboro Savings & Loan, congratulates Dan Yates, president and CEO at Brattleboro Savings & Loan, for receiving the Outstanding Vermont Banker of the Year award on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
An emotional Dan Yates, president and CEO at Brattleboro Savings & Loan, thanks the members of his team after receiving the Outstanding Vermont Banker of the Year award on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Carmen Derby, chairperson of the board for Brattleboro Savings & Loan, congratulates Dan Yates, president and CEO at Brattleboro Savings & Loan, for receiving the Outstanding Vermont Banker of the Year award on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“I know Dan was very excited to go, because it’s a great opportunity to hang out with peers, associates and friends from around the state,” said Tom Martyn, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer. “And this was Dan’s last opportunity to see those people in that setting.”
Yates has announced he is retiring from his career as a banker, which began in the late 1980s as a teller at Connecticut Bank and Trust, in January 2023.
“So he and [his wife] Edie had been planning to go,” said Martyn, “and then the doctor said ...”
“No,” interjected Yates, to laughter from a crowd of about 50 people who gathered to thank Yates for his service to the community.
Yates is recovering from cancer treatment and a bout with COVID-19.
Instead of traveling to the seacoast, Martyn asked D’Elia to bring the award to Brattleboro.
“I love this guy,” said D’Elia. “I am so happy to come down and recognize Dan for his outstanding service to the community and to Vermont.”
Yates, who had to pause to gather himself, said when people ask him what he likes about his job the most, the answer is simple.
“I get to help people. Whatever that looks like. Whether it’s helping somebody buy a new house ... or save their home ... expand a business. I try to make a difference in the community to better people’s lives. That’s my responsibility as a CEO of this organization, to do whatever I can to improve other people’s lives, because I’m so blessed to have a great life. And to be able to share the blessings that I’ve had with others is really a gift to me.”
Carmen Derby, the chairwoman of the bank’s board of directors, has worked with Yates since she was the executive director of the United Way of Windham County, and he helped out with the annual fundraising.
“Dan has always been such a champion of the campaign,” said Derby, who said she became a board member because of Yates.
“He’s so deserving of this award,” she said.
Richard French, another member of the board and the founder and CEO of the Works Bakery Cafe, said he’s worked with a lot of bankers over the past 30-plus years, but none of them hold a candle to Yates.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better guy to acclimate me to the banking world,” said French, who believes the values of the bank align with his own values.
“We bank with BS&L because we want to be sensitive to where we put our money and how it’s reinvested,” he said.
Yates said he is going to miss the people he has worked with for more than 17 years and the customers he has helped during that time.
“I’m going to miss being here,” he said. “But Edie wants me to retire. She was a banker, but always subordinated her career to my opportunities. And so, that’s what she wants, and it’s only right. Forty-two years we’ve been married and without her ...”
Edie Yates said it was wonderful to see so many people come out early on Thursday morning to witness her husband receiving the award.
“He is so deserving,” she said. “It’s an honor.”
Yates said he is confident the bank will carry on just fine without him.
“The number of times, unfortunately, I had to spend in the hospital this year, one thing I have never worried about is, ‘Is the bank OK?’ Because I’ve got a tremendous staff. Not just senior management, but every one of my employees is as important as the next.”
Like many retirees, Yates and his wife are moving south, but not too far south — they’re buying a house in South Deerfield, Mass., and don’t have a lot of plans lined up yet.
“We’ve got a lot of renovations to do on this place that we’re purchasing, and then we’ll see,” said Edie Yates.