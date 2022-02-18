Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 8:13 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
BRATTLEBORO — People stop and look at a nearly mile long ice dam on the West River alone Route 30 on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Torie Taylor, a traveling nurse from Detroit, takes some photos of the ice dam on the West River along Route 30, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Zak Peel, from Putney, Vt., takes some photos of the ice dam on the West River along Route 30, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
People stop and look at a nearly mile long ice dam on the West River alone Route 30, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.