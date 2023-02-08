HINSDALE N.H. — People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River on a recent afternoon. People are encouraged to check the depth of the ice before walking out onto it.
1 of 18
Jason Michaud, of Westmoreland, N.H., pulls a fish out from a hole while ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Tanner Graves, of Spofford, N.H., and Marcus Soucia, of Marlborough, N.H., remove a fish hook from a 30-inch pike before releasing it, as Tanner Marshall, of Chesterfield, N.H., watches on the setbacks of Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Jason Michaud, of Westmoreland, N.H., pulls a fish out from a hole while ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jason Michaud, of Westmoreland, N.H., prepares his ice fishing pole on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department offers advice for a safe and successful ice fishing trip.
Kristopher Radder — Vermont News & Media
Jason Michaud, of Westmoreland, N.H., prepares his ice fishing pole on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jason Michaud, of Westmoreland, N.H., prepares his ice fishing pole on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jason Michaud, of Westmoreland, N.H., prepares his ice fishing pole on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Tanner Graves, of Spofford, N.H., and Marcus Soucia, of Marlborough, N.H., remove a fish hook from a 30-inch pike before releasing it, as Tanner Marshall, of Chesterfield, N.H., watches on the setbacks of Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Tanner Graves, of Spofford, N.H., reels a pike out of the water while fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Tanner Graves, of Spofford, N.H., reels a pike out of the water while fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Tanner Graves, of Spofford, N.H., reels a pike out of the water while fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Tanner Graves, of Spofford, N.H., releases a pike that he caught while fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.