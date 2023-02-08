Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

HINSDALE N.H. — People go ice fishing on the setbacks of the Connecticut River on a recent afternoon. People are encouraged to check the depth of the ice before walking out onto it. 

PHOTOS: Ice fishing on the setbacks

1 of 18

Tags

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.