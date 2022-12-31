People put on ice skates for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Rossiya Fajardo, of Brattleboro, watches people skate at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
People put on ice skates for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rossiya Fajardo, of Brattleboro, watches people skate at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People stake for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People skate for free at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park as part of Last Night Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.