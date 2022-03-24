A Thursday morning storm left the area a little icy as reports of vehicles off the road filled the scanner.
One of the incidents was a motor vehicle crash near mile marker 37 in the 1-91 Northbound lane, in Rockingham. Several vehicles were involved in the crash.
A Manchester, N.H. police officer stopped to render assistance at the crash in Rockingham, and the cruiser was struck by another motorist, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
Roads in Brattleboro were "a little slushy" Thursday morning, said Dan Tyler, director of the town's Department of Public Works.
"But I think we're on the better end of it now," he said at about 11:15 a.m., adding that areas further north seemed to have gotten the worst weather. "We spread a little salt in the west end, in the higher sections. But aside from that, it's been spotty here and there, some slick spots. But we put some salt down and don't seem to have had any issues."