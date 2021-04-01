MONTPELIER — It was ideas they wanted, and ideas they got.
The Vermont House Government Operations Committee, continuing its work on addressing the state pension system’s multi-billion dollar unfunded liability, heard proposals from committee members, as well as from fellow House members and the Vermont State Employees Association (VSEA).
The discussion followed days of reactions from stakeholders and experts, and two public hearings in which the committee’s initial proposal to close the underfunding gap and adjust governance was blasted by enrolled employees.
That proposal, a starting point for discussions, suggested reductions in cost of living adjustments and increases in employee contributions and years worked for eligibility in the system, as a means of cutting the funds’ nearly $3 billion unfunded liability. Those changes are not popular with teachers and state employees, and the Vermont State Employees Association is planning demonstrations this weekend in Burlington and Springfield to make that point.
The ideas offered Thursday varied greatly, but contained a number of common threads. Three of the plans, put forward by the VSEA, by the Legislative Working Vermonters Caucus and by committee members Tanya Vyhovsky, Robert Hooper and Peter Anthony, call for studies over the summer and fall. The Vyhovski-Hooper-Anthony plan would direct the $150 million proposed for a down payment into the pension funds immediately.
The VSEA proposal, offered by union president Aimee Towne, would increase that to $225 million and seek a dedicated revenue source contributing $50 million yearly. In return, the proposal increases all employee contributions by 0.35 percent.
Towne said the pensions are not near insolvency, giving the legislature and stakeholders time to study a path forward.
“These are complex issues which in our opinion do not lend themselves well to being decided in the span of a few weeks,” Towne said. A summer study with lawmakers and union members would “give this discussion the focused attention it deserves,” she said.
The Vermont Workers Caucus, represented by Reps. Brian Cina and Mary Howard, also suggested a task force with all stakeholders represented. Their proposal also contemplates a revenue source, as well as “an independent evaluation of the pension fund’s performance and management” focusing on the past five years.
Focusing on governance, and the people making investments, resonated with Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Windham 4.
“The proposal we started with has a plan to combine the three [pension] boards and that has merit,” Mrowicki said.
“What’s clear is we need to re-establish confidence in those boards. I agree, even if it means cleaning house,” he said. “We need to let workers know that past performance isn’t acceptable and they need to be able to trust that investments will be made that hit their targets and don’t further contribute to the unfunded amounts in the system.”
Rep. Samantha Lefebvre, R-Orange 1, offered a different take: A “soft freeze” of the current pension plan, and an offering of defined contribution plans such as the 401(k) plans common in the private sector. In her presentation, along with retired financial adviser Bill Huff, Lefebvre stressed that the current pension would not change for current participants, and that members could opt for a plan that behaves more like an annuity if they chose.
Lefebvre said she was struck by employees testifying they had not been given a choice on whether to contribute or have power over pension investments. “They must pay into the system, which they have rightfully done, but the goalposts keep moving.” She and Huff said the plan would reduce the unfunded liability, and “pay all benefits with none of the proposed changes.”
Treasurer Beth Pearce and Democratic legislative leaders are skeptical of the defined contribution plan, saying other states have had negative experiences making such a switch and exposed employees to risk of poverty in their retirement years.
Mrowicki is among those skeptical about such a change. “Research suggests they don’t necessarily perform as well as Defined benefit plans,” he said in an email.
H 119, a bill proposed by Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-3, would close the current pensions to new members and create a new system starting in July of 2023. Whether the plan would be a defined benefit or defined contribution plan would be up to Treasurer Beth Pearce, Beck said.
The advantage, Beck said, is that the state would be able to reduce its payments into the current system — payments which are taking money out of the general fund, and reducing funds the state can spend on other needs.
“If you close the system to new employees ... you don’t have to have this huge pot of of money to finance the future,” Beck said. “It allows you to use the fund itself which is over $2 billion, to keep those general fund payments down over time and still be able to provide benefits.”
Another bill introduced by Beck in the House on Thursday, and referred to the Government Operations Committee, incorporates some of the concepts floated in the initial proposal presented by committee chairperson Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas and vice-chair John Gannon last week.
The bill, H. 442, would set a payment schedule to retire the unfunded liability in the state employees’ and teachers’ funds by 2051, and add an employee risk-sharing contribution to the base employee contribution. It would also adjust member contribution rates “to reflect the results of the most recent experience study.”
Also testifying Thursday was former state Rep. Cynthia Browning of Arlington, who advised that both the Legislature and employees have to be realistic about the financial pressures and rising costs facing the system.
”I believe the treasurer is correct. The current structure is not sustainable,” Browning said. “It would be better for state employees to have reduced retirements that are reliable than have an illusion ... I know this is not fair. There is nothing about this situation that is particularly fair.”
On Wednesday, the committee heard from Eric Henry, the chief investment officer in Pearce’s office, and consultant Jim Voytko, about the pension funds’ governance and investment strategy.
Henry said that following his arrival, the funds had terminated their hedge fund program, saving $80 million, and “eliminated strategies that weren’t meeting expectations.”
”We believe everything in the portfolio warrants a role there,” Henry said of the fund’s strategy. “Our goal is to maximize returns at acceptable levels of risk and liquidity.”
Asked by Anthony about fees, Henry said his department “obsesses” over them, but is happy to pay when fund managers outperform the market.
”We can control fees and we can control expectations for those managers,” he said.
Voytko, asked if the treasurer’s office and the Vermont Pension Investment Committee were following best practices, said that has been the case without exception. I can’t think of a single deviation from best practice,” he said.
He also said that one of the factors that led to the state’s unfunded liability — years of underfunding from 1991 though 2017 — is the biggest driver of pension problems across the country.
”No matter how terrific your investment strategy is ... if there are insufficient contributions, there’s nothing to invest,” he said.