BRATTLEBORO — A man shot dead by police Tuesday night in West Brattleboro has been officially identified as the ex-boyfriend of a woman found dead in her truck on Elliot Street earlier that day.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, a trooper, while conducting a neighborhood canvas, spotted Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., walking along Western Avenue at about 7:45 p.m.
Law enforcement was hoping to speak to Davis, who was described as dangerous during a VSP press briefing about two hours before Davis was located, in connection with the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass.
Other troopers and officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the area where they pursued Davis into a wooded area between Bonnyvale Road and South Street southwest of Western Avenue.
Two troopers and a Brattleboro police officer fired their weapons in the course of the encounter with Davis, who was armed with a knife.
Police rendered first aid to Davis following the shooting and called for EMS personnel to respond, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The knife was located near Davis’s body. No other injuries were reported.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off as police investigate the officer-involved shooting of a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off as police investigate the officer-involved shooting of a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning.
A ribbon left on Elliot Street, in Brattleboro, where the body of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass. on Tuesday.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
In a news release issued at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Vermont State Police said “the shooting occurred after a short foot pursuit when Davis pulled a knife and lunged at police who were seeking to speak with him regarding Anderson’s death.”
The two Vermont State Police troopers who fired their department-issued handguns are Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson and Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex. Under department policy related to critical incidents, they will be on paid administrative leave for a minimum of five days.
The Brattleboro Police Department member is identified as Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone, who has worked for the agency since 2019. He fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis. Per standard protocol, Carbone is on paid administrative leave following the shooting.
Autopsies on Anderson and Davis were planned for Wednesday at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, but that work now is not expected to be finalized before Thursday.
Anderson’s body had been found in her truck by officers with the BPD at 12:55 on Tuesday morning on Elliot Street next to Thomas Lynch Park.
On Tuesday night, a driveway off South Street leading to All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in West Brattleboro was closed with police tape. The Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department were on scene.
“I’m glad they got him,” a woman who lives nearby said, although it was not confirmed at the time that it was the suspect in the suspicious death.
Two men were splitting firewood on Melrose Street when they heard what they thought were fireworks.
Mark Hermanson of Guilford told his friend, Mark Hermanson of Guilford, that it could have been gunshots. They drove up to the scene, looking to find out what happened.
VSP’s Major Crime Unit truck arrived on scene just after 9 p.m.
Detectives with VSP’s Criminal Division, who are assigned to offices from elsewhere in the state to avoid potential conflicts of interest, are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Davis.
When the Vermont State Police investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the police use of deadly force.
In 2010, Davis was sentenced to four to nine years in prison after stabbing the lover of Davis’ ex-girlfriend, who is the mother to two of his children. That incident happened in Pittsfield, Mass.
Anderson had been reported missing over the weekend. She had been last seen in Hudson, N.H., at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates.
Maj. Dan Trudeau, criminal division commander of the Vermont State Police, said it’s not clear how Anderson and her truck ended up in Brattleboro.
“We’re still looking into that,” he said. “There’s no firm connection to the Brattleboro or Vermont area that we’ve developed yet.”
Earlier Tuesday, the Elliot Street scene and Anderson’s truck were processed by the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team. Anderson’s body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, and make a positive identification.
Police are still collecting evidence related to Anderson’s death. Trudeau is asking that anyone who might have seen anything suspicious Monday night or early Tuesday morning to contact the state police or the Brattleboro Police Department.
“If you believe you have any surveillance video that captured anything of importance or relevance to the case, we certainly would like a call about that,” he said.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.