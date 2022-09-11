BRATTLEBORO — A Westminster man who was sentenced in 2019 to five years probation — and 60 days in jail — for his role in the motor vehicle death of his girlfriend asked to cancel a hearing on reducing his probation just before a hearing in the case was to take place.
Andrew Ielpi put his last-minute request into a hand-written note to Judge Katherine Hayes, just before his Tuesday afternoon hearing.
Both the Department of Corrections’ probation office and the mother of Ielpi’s victim, Angelique Frost, had opposed any reduction in his probation, with state officials saying he wasn’t following the conditions of his probation.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein told the court that Ielpi was no longer being represented by attorney David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, and that he was representing himself but had consulted with a public defender earlier Tuesday.
Gartenstein told Hayes that Ielpi was downstairs in the court house, and that the family of his late girlfriend, Angelique Frost, was in the upstairs hallway, waiting for the hearing.
Frost was 23 when she died on May 22, 2016 after she and Ielpi were riding a six-wheel utility terrain vehicle, and Ielpi made a risky jump over a culvert, resulting in Frost’s fatal injuries.
Ielpi pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle, death resulting, in December 2019, and was placed on five years probation, in addition to the 60-day jail sentence, which he has served.
Gartenstein told the judge that the hall outside her courtroom was filled with about a dozen of Frost’s relatives. He also noted that two probation officers were waiting to testify in the case.
Joshua Atkisson, a Windham County public defender, said he talked to Ielpi in the courthouse, and that Ielpi wanted to cancel the hearing. Hayes said she wanted something in writing, with Ielpi’s signature, and she would cancel the hearing.
Gartenstein declined to comment after the cancelled hearing, but in a memo filed on May 26, he wrote that the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Department of Corrections opposed Ielpi’s early release from probation, because “defendant has barely engaged in or completed any of the requirements imposed by his probation order.”
Ielpi has been on probation before, and spent two years in a Vermont jail for other offenses. He has also gotten in trouble with the law in New York state repeatedly.
Rebecca Kemp, Frost’s mother, said via email that she was in the courthouse Tuesday. “I was there and was going to speak. I feel Andrew made the right decision to withdraw today and finish his probation as ordered. Every time we go to court we relive that day,” she wrote.
”We need some peace,” she said.
Ielpi’s father, Jonathan Lee Ielpi, 29, was one of 19 members of New York City Fire Department Squad 288 who died responding to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Ielpi was 10 years old at the time.