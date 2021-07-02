With worries over COVID-19 lessening and the summer months being a time known for recreational activities, driving under the influence could be on the rise.
“We are concerned about impaired driving increases for two reasons,” said Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson.
Anderson said usually in the warmer months when people become more active, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office tends to respond to more impaired driving incidents. He called it “a longstanding premise.”
Anderson said he anticipates more impaired driving incidents due to “the psychological change people are now undergoing in which they are more willing to go into public for personal reasons and the general tiredness of COVID-19.” He expects an increase in recreational activities — including consumption of alcohol and other substances but also healthy things such as golf and kayaking.
“So we are committing resources to impaired driving efforts,” he said.
So far, WCSO and the Brattleboro Police Department haven’t seen an increase in impaired driving since pandemic restrictions have been easing up over the last few months. However, “statewide I know it has been an issue,” said Chris Norton, regional highway safety coordinator and WCSO sergeant.
Sgt. Jay Riggen of the Vermont State Police described 2019 being “a fairly typical year for DUI incidents” and 2020 having a decrease in overall incidents.
In April, there were 78 DUI arrests by the State Police in 2019, 48 in 2020 and 46 this year. May had 77 in 2019, 67 in 2020 and 57 this year. For June, there were 96 in 2019, 85 in 2020 and 76 this year. July had 99 in 2019 and 87 last year.
For January, there were 53 this year compared to 102 in 2020. February had 52 this year compared to 86 last year.
“State Police just returned to full operational status on June 14,” Riggen said. “We anticipate an increase in the overall numbers of DUIs as our Troopers engage in more proactive motor vehicle work and identify impaired drivers when before — during modified VSP operations — they may have gone undetected. This summer will feature normal VSP operations with Troopers patrolling their communities to identify and arrest impaired operators before the tragedy.”
Hinsdale, N.H., Police Chief Charles Rataj said impaired driving in his community has “certainly picked up quite a bit.” The police department made six arrests for driving under the influence in June, which is up from three in May “and we don’t see that slowing down at all,” he said.
The department has been short on staffing but officers are making it a priority to stop more cars during their shift, he said.
“The fact that we’re making more DUI arrests with the same number of officers and getting more numbers, that it is a bit alarming,” he said.
Rataj looks at the uptick as a combination of crime overall being on the rise as things open up, summertime bringing on barbecues and activities, and the department starting to have enough staff to stop more cars. He said it’s hard to know how many DUI arrests would have been made with more officers on patrol.
The department has two officers who are less than one year out of police academy and another is about two years out.
“So we have a relatively young department,” Rataj said. “Staffing is a huge issue everywhere. We’re mired in that.”
Interim Brattleboro Police Chief Mark Carignan recommends that people planning to drink should also make arrangments for transportation that doesn’t involve them driving. He said friends who have not been drinking, a taxi or rideshare option are “the way to go.”
Fireworks should never be used when drinking alcohol, Carignan said.
“Sit back, enjoy your drink, and watch someone else light them off,” he added.