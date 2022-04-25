NEWFANE — As the town considers potential uses for federal American Rescue Plan Act money, an existing effort to expand broadband throughout the region is part of the conversation.
DVFiber, a communications union district made up of 24 towns in Bennington and Windham counties formed in 2020 to provide internet service to underserved communities, is planning to build a broadband network through a contract with Great Works Internet of Biddeford, Maine. At the Select Board meeting last Monday, the potential for subsidizing connection costs for residents who can't afford them came up.
"The details of that have not been worked out," said DVFiber Board Vice Chairman Steven John, who was invited to the meeting to make a presentation as part of a series of discussions on ARPA uses. "We're just waking up to the issue."
DVFiber received a $4.1 million grant via ARPA for design, engineering, and other activities preceding construction of the network. The group expects to receive additional funding to begin construction in 2022.
John said Newfane isn't part of the first phase of connection but is anticipated to be scheduled into the next phase during the second year of the buildout, likely before the end of 2023. He advised that the town can't lobby or fundraise to change the timeline because the schedule is based on need.
Newfane Planning Commission member Jane Douglas, who was appointed by the board to serve as a representative to DVFiber, estimates nearly 300 Newfane residents have no internet connection.
"I don't think we'd be asking for a lot of money to try to help them get connected but I'm not sure we tried to figure it out," she said. "You know, DVFiber, we're just making it up as we go."
Douglas suggested putting aside $5,000 to $6,000 to help with the connection costs, saying she feels it's "very important" for everyone to have access to the internet. John noted his board is discussing a customer affordability policy that might have towns, individuals and organizations contribute to ensure finances don't prevent anyone from joining the network.
His hope is that the state will come up with eligibility rules. Communications union districts are a product of a 2019 Vermont law allowing communities to join forces, with the intent of providing high-speed broadband for all.
DVFiber will be qualified to be a provider for customers who need a subsidy, John said. Under new rules, he expects that to be $30 per month.
"People are assured of that amount of subsidy from the federal government," he said, although he was unsure what the income qualifications will be.
DVFiber should be approving a "high level design" for the network this week, John said. The state requires the plan to have capacity to reach all locations in every member town.
Green Mountain Power is preparing its poles for the new infrastructure.
Julia Tadlock, who will be managing the Newfane Flea Market when it returns next month, has requested ARPA funds from the town to help with her project. Select Board members want to create a process before deciding.
Board Vice Chairwoman Ann Golob said she thinks the town needs to come up with criteria to evaluate proposals from businesses seeking ARPA funds.
"I feel like that is important," she said. "I also feel it is important to let businesses know this is something that we are or aren't willing to consider so they can have an application."
Board member Jeffrey Chevalier said he wants "to see the flea market go forward, function and be great, but I don't know if I can stand behind putting the ARPA funds there right now."
"It's a wonderful, wonderful idea. To have it come back, it's amazing," Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn said. "We do need to think about the town as a whole and all of the businesses that have been affected and what the ARPA funds are to be used for."
The meeting can be viewed at brattleborotv.org.