BELLOWS FALLS — Vermont Senior Game Warden David Taddei is determined to save the life of the Bellows Falls bear.
The bear has been upsetting and at the same time intriguing Bellows Falls residents for the past month, walking down sidewalks, rummaging through dumpsters, emptying birdfeeders and, in one case, knocking down a fence. It’s the second year a young bear — believed to be one and the same — has been patrolling the Bellows Falls neighborhoods in search of a feast, or a snack.
But Taddei, who late last month was back to going door-to-door in Bellows Falls neighborhoods, is steadfast in telling people that they are both part of the problem and part of the solution when it comes to the bear.
There is no magic place to take the bear, which Taddei estimates to be a 2-year-old male and weighing about 120 pounds.
The bear was most recently caught on video April 26, a Monday morning, ambling down the sidewalk on School Street, a short distance from Bellows Falls Middle School.
The bear walked down the sidewalk and headed to The Stairs, which lead to downtown Bellows Falls and the busy Square. He looked right at home, nonchalant even.
The video, posted on a Bellows Falls social media account, quickly pivoted towards the recurring debate: Why doesn’t the state do something? Why doesn’t the state trap the bear and take it somewhere else? Why doesn’t the state shoot it before something bad happens?
Taddei has heard those questions repeatedly in Bellows Falls and elsewhere, ever since he became a Vermont game warden in 2012. Since that time, patrolling parts of Windham County, he’s had to shoot two bears — but only when they damaged property and threatened people.
In one case, he said, a bear became so fearless of people, it came into their breezeway, found the freezer, opened it, and helped itself to a half-gallon carton of ice cream and a package of frozen chicken.
The other case was in Windham, and it too, came into a house.
Nothing like that has happened in Bellows Falls, he pointed out. The only property damage reported to him so far was to a fence, he said, aside from some damaged birdfeeders.
The bear first re-emerged from its winter hibernation about six weeks ago, and it has treed itself several times, which in Taddei’s estimation is a good sign that the bear is still scared of humans.
The bear treed himself next to Central Elementary School two weeks ago, and three weeks ago, next to some homes in the Front Street neighborhood. Ten days ago, a local resident caught the bear ambling (there is no other word) down the sidewalk on School Street.
In between, there have been piles of tell-tale bear scat and emptied birdfeeders, and ripped garbage bags and tipped over garbage cans, Taddei said.
While at the school, the treed bear attracted a group of curious residents; Taddei said the best thing is to keep your distance so the bear can come down out of the tree and head back to the woods.
“Treeing itself is good,” he said. “It means it’s scared.”
But some people are losing patience. Attracted by Taddei’s warden pickup truck, a Bellows Falls resident followed the game warden until he parked at the Rockingham Recreation Center.
Last month, Taddei set a bear-friendly trap near the recreation center, which backs up to the Bellows Falls Community Rope-Tow, and Oak Hill, and acres and acres of undeveloped land between the village and Interstate 91.
The strategy is to trap the bear and have what Taddei calls “a hard release” — a concentrated effort to release the bear in the same place, but to scare the bear away, including using dogs trained just for the purpose. He said that non-lethal paint balls are also a good strategy of sending the bear back to the woods.
“We want them to have a real negative association with being around people,” he said, not to have it eat endless bags of black oil sunflower seeds, which have a definite attraction for the bruins. They can smell them from a surprising distance, he said. Black oil sunflower seeds are a “dense, high caloric food,” which the bears crave after a winter of hibernation.
Rubber bullets are not considered safe to use to scare a bear, he said, since you can kill the animal. Paint balls “give the bear a sting,” he said.
Trapping a bear and moving it is just giving another community your headache, he said.
But the man who followed the game warden to the recreation center was upset with what he viewed as Taddei’s lack of action.
The conversation quickly escalated into a warning to the man not to take the bear’s life into his own hands, or there would be consequences. Detailing the fines, “that’s how much trouble you’ll get in,” Taddei said firmly, no hint of cajoling in his voice.
If he shoots the bear in the village limits, Taddei quickly pointed out, he faces court violations and fines. And then he faces state game violations and fines. And he loses his hunting license for a year.
The man was incredulous, and couldn’t believe the state wouldn’t step in. One old stockade fence had been knocked down, as had its replacement, he said, a chainlink fence. His costs were topping $1,000 because of the bear.
But Taddei was adamant, and the man’s intent to take things into his own hands cooled just a tiny bit.
“I know it sucks,” Taddei said.
Mick Clark wasn’t convinced. “I don’t think he’s doing his job,” he said, after the game warden had warned him of the consequences of trying to trap the animal or shoot it.
Clark said the bear was causing a major disturbance in the village, claiming Central Elementary had “gone into lockdown.” He and his family are now anxious about having a cookout and the safety of the family’s children and new puppy.
“I’m saying it’s time for it to go somewhere else,” he said, exasperated.
Taddei disputed Clark’s claims, saying, “That was not the case.” He said the bear has not damaged a lot of property and its behavior has not escalated — which would be a typical warning sign that the bear is more of a threat to humans.
Taddei had already handed out two warnings to Bellows Falls residents — a woman who was blatantly feeding the bear, in Taddei’s opinion, (“I mean she was feeding a 40-pound bag of black oil seeds a day,” he said,) and there was bear scat filled with birdseed. Another man wasn’t taking care of his garbage, despite numerous requests from Taddei.
“It can escalate to criminal charges,” he said he warned them.
Once the bears get a taste of human-supplied food and feed, it can be the path of no return.
The Bellows Falls bear has established what he calls a “pretty clear pattern” of coming out the woods near Hyde Street, going down School Street, and then heading to the Bellows Falls sewage treatment plant and the Connecticut River. Bears are “very mobile,” he said, and usually have a four-mile range.
The bears only den up and hibernate in the winter, he said. During the spring, summer and fall, the bears use what he calls “day beds, they make themselves a little spot” in the woods.
The bear population in Vermont is thriving, he said, and bears live all over Vermont. He said biologists estimate there are 5,000 bears in the state.
“The whole state is bear country,” he said.
With the exception of the angry fence-owner, people that Taddei approached in the Bellows Falls neighborhoods either said they were aware of the bear and had taken precautions and taken down their birdfeeders (the state recommends all birdfeeders come down April 1) and would do something now.
He offered practical solutions — a piece of plywood over a Dumpster or a strap or two would work.
“As long as people are receptive, and they’re willing to take it down,” he said, he doesn’t issue a ticket or warning.
“Some people are very receptive, as he went door to door in the neighborhoods around Central Elementary School. He consulted with Bellows Falls Police Officer Ian Tuttle about the most recent sightings of the bear. All quiet today, he was told.
Taddei said the state’s new composting law did not appear to be a factor in attracting bears to neighborhoods. The important thing is to keep the piles from smelling, and keep certain foods out of the compost piles and bins.
Despite the minor problems, Taddei said he had hope that the bear — and people — would smarten up and go their separate ways.
“Nothing this bear has done so far has concerned me,” he said.