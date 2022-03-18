BELLOWS FALLS — Should the town's $1.47 million American Rescue Plan Act funds be used to build a multi-age community center on the site of the former Meeting Waters YMCA?
Should a portion be used to buy a replacement boiler for the Rockingham Health Center? Or put solar panels on Parks Place? Or create a regional cultural center at the former TLR paper mill, that would include indigenous people?
Those were only four of the 48 projects that have been submitted so far to town and village officials, seeking partial funding from the ARPA money for their projects. The deadline for submissions for Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River is Wednesday.
About 50 people attended a meeting this past Wednesday night to learn about the process of getting a share of the ARPA funds that were designated to the town and villages. The main goal of the funding is to reverse the negative effects of the pandemic, with seven general areas where the money should be spent.
The state of Vermont received $1.25 billion from the total nationwide ARPA amount of $350 billion.
Bellows Falls village has received the largest share of the funding, which was allocated based on population, according to Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox. Based on the $300 per person formula, Bellows Falls will receive $886,356.
The so-called "rural" section of Rockingham, which includes most of the land in the town but a fraction of the population, received $441,534, while the small village of Saxtons River received $148,239.
According to Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright, the elected boards of the three different incorporated municipalities will make the ultimate decision on how the money gets spent.
The town hired a consulting group, Camoin Associates, to run Wednesday's meeting in the Lower Theater in the Town Hall, and Rachel Selsky and Alex Tranmer explained the goals of the program and process for applying for the funds.
Of the 48 proposals, $723,851 of public funding already has been invested in those project, they said.
Selsky said that 62 percent of the 48 projects were in the exploratory or preliminary stages.
Fox said a joint meeting of the Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River boards on March 29 would discuss the ARPA funding, as well.
The town and villages must make a decision on how to spend the money by 2024, and the federal money must be spent by the end of 2026.
The list so far was heavy with infrastructure projects in the village of Bellows Falls: various water and sewer projects were well-represented. Several projects involving the Rockingham Meeting House were also listed, the Bellows Falls Rotary Club is seeking funding for its ongoing beautification of downtown Bellows Falls, and Southeastern Vermont Community Action, which is based in Westminster but serves the Bellows Falls area, also submitted some projects. There were several projects addressing the arts communities in the town and villages, as well as recreational trails.
Fox said that a second meeting on April 13 will go over scoring, and a final report will be made May 31, at another joint meeting of the Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River boards.