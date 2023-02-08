BRATTLEBORO — Elizabeth McLoughlin is seeking another three years on the Select Board with an interest in digging into some big issues.
First elected to a one-year seat in 2019, then a three-year term in 2020, she’s facing former board member Dick DeGray in the March 7 election. Her main priorities involve determining how to use federal American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds Brattleboro received, balancing community safety needs, focusing on the board’s commitment to combating climate change and ensuring social justice/equity for all.
For the ARPA money, McLoughlin wants to weigh what town staff identify as municipal needs with public input and not duplicate state efforts. She also hopes to hone in on public safety and oversight as the board decides the best way forward for emergency medical services after splitting last year from Rescue Inc.
The board bears the responsibility of providing ambulance service to the community, said McLoughlin, who’s mindful how the decision will affect costs of service and relationships.
“We have sought professional expertise in the examination of whether our Brattleboro Fire Department, by itself or the use of an outside ambulance service is the best option,” she said. “Our paramount concern is to make sure the public safety is served.”
Before deciding on how to use the Community Safety Fund, McLoughlin believes the board needs to assess where the town is at in addressing or achieving recommendations in a report that came as a result of a review process in 2020.
“Not all of these recommendations are legal or viable,” she said. “But some are very much needed, such as enhanced mental health providers and increased restorative justice. There is a real opportunity for new and established nonprofits to join the community of care.”
The first order of business for her involves assessing the Brattleboro Police Department’s policies and practices. She described the department as “caring and professional,” and one “we can be proud of,” and anticipates the discussion will lead to talk of how busy the department is with increased crime rates. She said the police need to be supported.
“Under Chief Hardy’s leadership,” she added, “they are engaged in the difficult task of hiring the right kind of personnel for the positive police culture they have established. We need to rebuild our Police Department to the appropriate size for our town needs.”
McLoughlin pointed out crimes in town are victimizing many different groups of people. She called for working together as a community and acknowledged Brattleboro, as with other communities across the U.S., is seeing an increase in the number of people struggling with mental health crises.
“As was pointed out in the Community Safety Report several years ago, alternatives to assist those experiencing mental health crisis, other than the Brattleboro Police Department, should be more readily available,” she said. “State and local mental health providers should be more robust. State funding is needed.”
McLoughlin said some mental health providers don’t feel safe in responding to certain crisis situations, causing the police department to handle them. She noted the department has had and continues to be trained in de-escalation and other measures to handle such emergencies but they need and welcome partners.
The Community Safety Fund could be used for a program that provides alternatives to police for mental health calls, McLoughlin said, looking to Burlington as an example. She also noted the risk to mental health providers must be recognized and police back-up should be clearly established.
McLoughlin is supportive of upgrading security cameras at the Transportation Center and adding them downtown. But unlike DeGray, McLoughlin supports putting a police substation in the parking facility, seeing the move as being helpful to the police department with downtown patrols. She also supports putting a public bathroom at the Transportation Center.
Pointing to a town-commissioned study that says Brattleboro needed 500 housing units, McLoughlin said it’s required “across the board for all income levels.” The town coordinates with the state on projects and has significantly reduced barriers to creating housing via changes to zoning, she added.
Supportive of improvements at Living Memorial Park proposed in a bond vote at annual Representative Town Meeting in March, McLoughlin said the project will replace a highly toxic refrigerant technology at the skating rink with a nontoxic natural refrigerant, a roof at the rink with a new one that’s insulated, and lights at the upper ballfield with a more energy efficient setup. She suggested and supported the use of the town’s environmental funds to pay for these components.
McLoughlin said she also proposed the cost of living adjustment for town staff be reduced from a suggested 5 percent to 4 percent. She described the 4 percent raise as “well above the norm for town staff” but also helping to keep the municipal tax rate down to a “a more consistent, manageable level.”
McLoughlin chairs the Brattleboro Democratic Committee and is on the county committee. She graduated from Emerge Vermont, which helps female Democrats run for office.