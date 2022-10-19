BRATTLEBORO — Community members are weighing in on the future of emergency medical services in town.
"We'll get this done as quickly as we can," Rich Buchanan, senior project manager at AP Triton, said at the end of a public forum Wednesday at Central Fire Station.
In addition to the forum, residents are being surveyed at surveymonkey.com/r/bfdcitizens until the end of the month. The final report on the study is anticipated to be discussed at a Select Board meeting in December.
Since the start of the town's new fiscal year on July 1, the Brattleboro Fire Department has partnered with Golden Cross Ambulance of Claremont, N.H., after the town split ways with Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro following a dispute over contract negotiations. AP Triton, made up of EMS and fire experts from around the U.S., was hired by the town in May for $38,721 to conduct the feasibility study.
AP Triton is looking at four options: reinstating the funding and contractual agreement with Rescue, entering a contractual agreement with a private ambulance, creating a fire-based EMS and ambulance transport by the fire department, or having a public/private partnership as is currently underway. Criteria includes the quality of service delivery, performance or time to respond, fiscal responsibility and sustainability.
Buchanan, whose group intends to be neutral when it presents pros and cons of each option, called partnering with Rescue Inc. "a viable solution." He also told the Select Board that Brattleboro's response times for fire and EMS calls rival "most urban systems so it's going very well."
The study began in June and involves analyzing data, metrics and projections for the next five years. Buchanan said he has interviewed many stakeholders, including representatives from Rescue Inc. and Golden Cross.
Marta Gossage of Brattleboro recounted how the town hadn't been able to get detailed financial information about billing and collection from Rescue Inc. Buchanan said he hopes to — he requested documents during a meeting with the organization.
"They were very amiable," he said. "In the absence of that information, we will have to use state information, which will not be as accurate."
Kate O'Connor of Brattleboro, former Select Board member and critic of the town ending its contract with Rescue Inc., applauded the study and noted there are "some divisions" in the community over the separation from Rescue Inc.
"I think we need a third party in town," she said.
Funding allocated for a strategic plan for the fire department, $25,000 approved at annual Representative Town Meeting in March, ended up going toward the study. O'Connor asked if any of the study could inform such an effort.
A strategic plan begins with information about the agency's "current state" then leads to recommendations, Buchanan said.
"The nice thing is there is going to be a lot of that in here," he said. "Today I went through all of their training ... then we sat down with Golden Cross and got their training capacity. So those components are in the report."
Asked by Betty Frye of Guilford if other communities have been consulted, Buchanan said he has spoken with people from the state and plans to talk with medical directors who oversee the fire department's EMS work. He reported many residents who completed surveys want the town to provide the best service possible.
Kit Barry of Brattleboro raised the issue of the community having an aging population.
"That growth rate is not unmanageable," Buchanan said. "All four models should be able to sustain that growth."
Buchanan said he can't project whether there will be an increase in indigent residents, homelessness or drug use.