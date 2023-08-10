Lance May, of Wilmington, shakes the hand of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while he walks in during a Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters event at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
Lance May, of Wilmington, shakes the hand of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while he walks in during a Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters event at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
Tracey Hunt, kitchen manager for the Brattleboro Senior Center, prepares meals for people to enjoy during the Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
BRATTLEBORO — In his first visit back to the Brattleboro Senior Center since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency, Sen. Bernie Sanders started off talking about how global climate change is affecting the Green Mountain State.
"I've been all over the state on this issue," Vermont's independent senator said to a crowd of about 100 people in the basement of the Gibson Aiken Center on Main Street. "I was in Barre three weeks ago ... just terrible. A whole neighborhood may end up being demolished. Montpelier, downtown, devastated. Shops still not open."
Sanders called the torrential thunderstorms that swept through Vermont in early July "the worst natural disaster to hit this this state since 1927."
"We're talking about 8,000 homes that have been damaged," he said. "Some of them will be end up having to be demolished."
Tracey Hunt, kitchen manager for the Brattleboro Senior Center, prepares meals for people to enjoy during the Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Lance May, of Wilmington, shakes the hand of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while he walks in during a Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters event at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
Starr LaTronica, library director for Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro, talks with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters event at the Brattleboro Senior Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
Tracey Hunt, kitchen manager for the Brattleboro Senior Center, prepares meals for people to enjoy during the Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
Starr LaTronica, library director for Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro, talks with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters event at the Brattleboro Senior Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with people at the Brattleboro Senior Center in Brattleboro as part of his Summer Celebration for Older Vermonters on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. This was an opportunity for seniors to come together, have free food, listen to music, and be updated with what’s going on in Washington.
Sanders said he is working hard with Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., "to make sure that the federal government does everything we can in terms of disaster relief. We've been on the phone and we're working in a dozen different ways to make sure that we get what we need here."
But just recovering from the devastation is not enough, he said.
"With the reality of climate change, you can't just rebuild what was damaged, because five years from now it's going to be damaged again," said Sanders. "So we're gonna have to rethink about where people are living and where businesses are located to do the best that we can to prevent future damage."
He said while some of his colleagues in Washington, D.C. might profess to not believe in climate change, he trusted that most people in the senior center understand it's an "existential threat."
"And it's not just America. China had temperatures of 123 degrees and a million people had to be evacuated from around Beijing because of flooding ... In Southern Africa, where the poverty rate is already off the charts, people go hungry. There have been years of drought and floods, which have demolished their ability to grow food, causing even more hunger. So it is a problem going on in every part of the world."
Sanders spoke about how the fossil fuel industry has made "tens of billions of dollars" while "consistently" lying about and obfuscating the issue of carbon's impact on the environment.
"It's pretty crazy, because these oil executives, their kids are living on this earth as well. So I don't think it's a complicated issue really."
But Sanders said consumers are getting help from the federal government in the form of grants and low-interest loans to install solar panels on their homes.
"The problem for many low income and middle class people is upfront money that you have to pay for installation," he said. "If you're below a certain income, you're going to get a grant ... and you're gonna be saving 80 percent on your electric bill right away."
If you make too much to qualify for a grant, you will get a loan that is structured to take what you pay for your electric bill and apply it to the cost of solar panels, he said.
Sanders said when the money is released, there will be information available on how to apply for grants and loans.
Sanders also took aim at the pharmaceutical industry, which he said "is a disgraceful industry that is motivated simply by greed ..."
Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said the Inflation Reduction Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, allows, for the first time, Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.
"And obviously, the industry has responded by saying we're going to court. So they're suing," said Sanders.
He said "the corrupt system" of pricing drugs has nothing to do with research and development or production costs and everything to do with corporate profits.
And beginning in 2025, the Inflation Reduction Act caps out-of-pocket prescription expenses at $2,000 for Medicare recipients, which will "take a load off millions of seniors."
Sanders said he hopes to introduce legislation that will look at pricing in other countries and bring those costs in the United States into alignment, which he said will save Americans up to 50 percent.
"I'm not here to tell you it's going to get passed tomorrow," said Sanders, who expects "big fights" with an industry that has 1,800 lobbyists in Washington.
He said the health care system in the United States is "broken and dysfunctional," saying its only function "is to make sure you get as little coverage as you can" so the insurance industry can continue to make profits.
In June, Sanders visited Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, announcing a federally funded initiative to bring primary and mental health care in the form of a federally qualified health center to town that will provide services to hundreds of uninsured and underinsured people.
He also noted that setting up new clinics is not enough and that you have to find people to staff them.
"Right now we're working to put $2 billion into a nursing program nationally, which will educate young people in this country to become nurses," he said.
Karen Blanchard, of Westminster, asked Sanders what he was doing to stop Saudi Arabia and its attacks on Yemen.
"Yemen is one of the great humanitarian disasters," said Sanders. "The war there was instigated by a very dangerous group of people, and that is the [Al Saud] family. And they're dangerous in many, many respects. They treat women as fourth-class citizens, they torture people and killed [Jamal Khashoggi] with the Washington Post."
Sanders said an uneasy truce is in place in Yemen, allowing aid to get to people who need it.
Sanders said with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States approaching, now is a good time to explore and understand the good and bad of American History.
"It is an opportunity for us to reflect on where we want to be in the future, what are our values, and that kind of discussion is a good thing," he said. "As somebody who has been all over this country, you would be surprised that regardless of people's political views, they are disgusted with corporate greed. People of this country want to see the rebirth of community where we help each other, where we understand we're part of this together. We're not just all isolated individuals ..."
State Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, who represents Dummerston, Putney and Westminster in the Vermont House of Representatives, asked Sanders for help in establishing affordable housing in Vermont and around the country.
Sanders acknowledged that efforts to put more money into affordable housing failed in Congress, attributing it to "no" votes from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who he called "corporate Democrats."
But, said Sanders, he's not giving up on efforts to "transform housing in America."