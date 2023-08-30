WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School will seek a second opinion on the value of two lawsuits again Monsanto, the maker of the PCB chemicals that have contaminated portions of the high school.
Chairman Jason Terry voted to break a tie Monday night, as his board was sharply divided on the need to hire an outside lawyer to evaluate two Monsanto PCB lawsuits.
The new lawyer will evaluate a lawsuit brought by the Vermont Attorney General's office against Monsanto, which made the PCBs which have contaminated schools across the country, including Vermont, as well as a second lawsuit.
The board's regular lawyer, Pietro Lynn of Burlington, has filed a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Monsanto, with about 90 school districts as his clients, including Bellows Falls Union High School, Rockingham, Westminster and Grafton-Athens school board.
The school is in the throes of dealing with contamination from the toxic chemicals, PCBs, which were made by Monsanto from the 1930s until 1979, when they were banned by federal officials. They are contained in building materials.
Recent air testing of the school revealed high levels in the school's gymnasium and auditorium, so high that both areas have been shut off from use this school year.
Other elevated levels were discovered in other areas of the school, including the library, locker rooms, coach's offices, the art room and family and consumer sciences.
BFUHS Director David Clark of Westminster has been pushed for the board to hire an attorney to give the board a different opinion of the Pietro Lynn lawsuit, and what role Lynn can play in other Monsanto issues now facing the board, since he is orchestrating a large lawsuit on the matter.
Lynn's law firm stands to make millions from its Monsanto suit, Clark maintains, and that would color his decision-making on other Monsanto issues now facing the board.
His fellow school directors were divided on the issue, and tied 3-3 on the matter until Terry broke the tie and cast one of his rare votes as chairman.
Superintendent Andrew Haas again apologized for not having the school boards vote to join Lynn's lawsuit, and he made the decision on their behalf.
"It was my mistake," said Haas. The boards have yet to vote formally to join the Monsanto lawsuit.
BFUHS School Director Michael Stack of Rockingham expressed extreme skepticism over the effectiveness of either suit, predicting the school district wouldn't see a dime to help pay for the remediation that will be needed at BFUHS.
"Either lawsuit is a fool's errand," said Stack. "It's never going to amount to anything."
"I do believe it is a conflict," said Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham.
Fellow Rockingham Director Priscilla Lambert reminded the board at an earlier meeting that Athens School Director Krista Gay, herself a lawyer, said she didn't think Lynn had a conflict.
Voting to hire outside counsel, in addition to Terry and Clark, were BFUHS directors Wright and Stack. Voting against hiring outside counsel were directors Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, Darcie Sprague of Grafton and Rob Weltz of Rockingham. Director June Streeter of Westminster abstained.
